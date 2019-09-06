A Jeff Bezos-backed company is planning to release an electric car that also transforms into an SUV. The company, Slate Auto, announced that the cars will be available for as little as $20,000.

“A radically simple electric pickup truck that can change into whatever you need it to be — even an SUV,” the Slate Auto website states, per NBC News. “Made in the USA at a price that’s actually affordable (no really, for real).”

What are the features of Slate’s electric car?

The new two-door vehicle from Slate Auto, which can be transformed into a five-seat SUV, is smaller than a Chevy Silverado EV and a Ford Maverick. Measuring at 15 feet long, the car is compared to a 1985 Toyota pickup.

TechCrunch describes the Slate as the “anti-Tesla.” Although both the Tesla and the Slate are customizable, the basic Slate model doesn’t feature power windows or an infotainment screen.

The Slate goes for about 150 miles with a single charge. Drivers of the Slate can also purchase a long-range battery, which can travel up to 240 miles.

Where is Slate’s electric car designed, engineered and assembled?

Slate’s website states that the car is designed in California and Michigan, then engineered in Michigan before being assembled in the Midwest. TechCrunch adds that the company’s plant is located in Indiana.

How is Jeff Bezos backing Slate’s electric car?

According to TechCrunch, Bezos has partnered with Los Angeles Dodgers owner Mark Walter and another investor, Thomas Tull, to raise $111 million for the production of the Slate. The car is expected to be available to customers in 2026.