Andrade is from São Paulo, Brazil and was raised with her seven siblings by their single mother in a working-class neighborhood. As People reports, she started gymnastics when she was four and her aunt took her to the gym where she worked and she began doing gymnastics there.

Andrade almost gave up gymnastics after she had three ACL tears, Time reported. But it was Biles who encouraged her to keep going. In her Netflix documentary, Simone Biles Rising, Biles says Andrade is her toughest challenger and she scares her the most.

Rebeca e Simone provando que a rivalidade feminina não precisa existir nem dentro de campo e que uma mulher deve sim levantar a outra 💜#sororidade pic.twitter.com/42hN7jtXzP — Robs™ 🌵 (@beruta) August 1, 2024

The pair have always shown respect for each other. When Biles won gold in the floor final at the 2023 World Championships, she placed the crown she earned on Andrade’s head.

Andrade continued to show respect in Paris after she helped her team win their first Olympic medal in the team event.

“It is an honor to compete alongside her, to cheer for her,” the 25-year-old said, per Time. “Simone is a reference for the entire world, not just for gymnastics, but for many athletes.”