A day that is huge for Milwaukeeans and residents is here.

414 Day, observed on April 14, celebrates Milwaukee through the lens of its 414 area code. The day highlights the city’s culture, creativity and community with events, showcases and local initiatives. It’s become a staple moment to recognize Milwaukee’s identity and impact.

More about 414 Day Celebrations

In honor of the day, adidas and CLICKS founder Shake James launched a city-wide celebration that included a sneaker release for the Forum Low CL. As the brand notes, the release is “a tribute to the people who define Milwaukee—the dreamers, hustlers, artists, and families who come together to make the city thrive.”

Titled the Forum Low CL 414 Day Pack, it has a blue colorway that “draws inspiration from Lake Michigan and the new Milwaukee flag,” and the off-white base honors the original Milwaukee flag.” Graphics on the tongue reference cheese decals to represent the city, as well as Milkwaukee’s iconic waterfront.

This is the latest in a partnership between the brand and Shake James. Last week, students at Milwaukee College Prep—Lloyd Street Campus took part in a sneaker design workshop with Word U. Also, celebrations took place at the CLICKS flagship shop, timed to JAY Academy Day, which was proclaimed on April 12 last year.

Shake James on this year’s 414 Day

Today for 414 Day itself, James joined the Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson for the annual flag ceremony and a press conference.

“414 Day is about celebrating the heart and soul of Milwaukee—the creators who push boundaries, the entrepreneurs who never stop hustling, and the families that keep the city grounded,” said Shake James in a prior statement. “With this collaboration, we’re honoring the collective energy that drives the city forward, and I’m proud to be part of something that connects the community through culture, creativity, and kicks.” The 414 Forum Low CL is now available in stores and online in both colorways, exclusive T-shirts are also available, and the shoes come with a 414 Day sticker and a collectible mic keychain.