Summer is coming to a close, and the end of the season marks not just the abandonment of shorts and barbecues, but also daylight saving time. Soon, most Americans will get to sleep in an extra hour as the clock falls back. Ahead of changing your clocks, here’s what you need to know about daylight saving time in 2024.

What is daylight saving time?

According to Time and Date, daylight saving time is “the practice of setting the clocks forward one hour from standard time during the summer months, and back again in the fall, in order to make better use of natural daylight.”

In spring, clocks are moved one forward one hour, and an hour of sleep is lost. “Spring forward, fall back,” is the common saying to remember the change.

In fall, the opposite happens — the clocks go back an hour, and an hour of sleep is gained.

In 2024, the autumnal equinox in the Northern Hemisphere is Sunday, Sept. 22, which signals the beginning of the fall season, USA Today reported.

When does daylight saving start and end?

Daylight saving time kicked off on March 10 at 2 a.m. local time in adhering areas, USA Today reported. It’ll end on Nov. 3 at the same time.

What states do not observe daylights saving?

Not everyone in the U.S. falls back or springs ahead. Hawaii and most of Arizona (except the Navajo Nation) do not participate in daylight saving time. Neither does: American Samoa, Guam, the Northern Mariana Islands, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

When will daylight saving time end permanently?

Over the last few years, there have been several efforts in Congress to get rid of daylight saving time, and in 2022, the U.S. Senate unanimously approved the Sunshine Protection Act to make daylight saving time permanent, USA Today reported. However, the bill did not pass in the U.S. House of Representatives and was not signed into law by President Joe Biden. A 2023 version of the bill has remained stagnant in Congress.