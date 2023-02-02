Barbecue made its debut in 2015 at The Public Theater. As Playbill notes, the comedy follows the “O’Mallerys, a dysfunctional group of siblings who stage an intervention for their sister Barbara when her drug addiction spirals.”

Domingo and O’Hara worked together on Colman Domingo’s Wild With Happy in 2012 at The Public Theater. Gurira worked with him recently on Richard III at The Public Theater. O’Hara received a Tony nomination in 2020 for his work as director of Slave Play.

This is the latest project on a big schedule for Domingo, including playing Joe Jackson in Michael.

He recently received an Academy Award nomination for his lead role in the Netflix film Rustin, where he played Bayard Rustin. He also recently appeared as Mister in the movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.