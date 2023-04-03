Men’s NCAA tournament: Tuesday, March 18

Women’s NCAA tournament: Wednesday, March 19

There will be 68 men’s and women’s basketball teams competing in March Madness, which starts in mid-March.

The conference tournaments could cause unexpected changes, leading to Selection Sunday on March 16, when the men’s bracket is announced first and the women’s second, per USA Today.

The Men’s First Four, which will be held on March 18 in Dayton, Ohio, will consist of four teams competing for the 64-team field. The following day, the women are scheduled to play four games to make the 64-team field.