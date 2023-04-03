March Madness is just around the corner, and fans are eagerly anticipating the NCAA Tournament bracket reveal so that they can find out which men’s and women’s college basketball teams will compete for the national championship title.
According to USA Today, the men’s and women’s basketball team brackets will be revealed on Selection Sunday, when teams will determine if they made the cut.
Here’s everything basketball fans need to know about March Madness, including the kickoff date, time and other key details:
When does March Madness start?
Men’s NCAA tournament: Tuesday, March 18
Women’s NCAA tournament: Wednesday, March 19
There will be 68 men’s and women’s basketball teams competing in March Madness, which starts in mid-March.
The conference tournaments could cause unexpected changes, leading to Selection Sunday on March 16, when the men’s bracket is announced first and the women’s second, per USA Today.
The Men’s First Four, which will be held on March 18 in Dayton, Ohio, will consist of four teams competing for the 64-team field. The following day, the women are scheduled to play four games to make the 64-team field.
What time is Selection Sunday?
The men’s and women’s basketball NCAA tournament brackets will be revealed at different times on separate networks.
Men’s tournament: 6 p.m. ET (CBS)
Women’s tournament: 7 p.m. ET (ESPN)
Men’s March Madness schedule
Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16
First Four: March 18-19
First round: March 20-21
Second round: March 22-23
Sweet 16: March 27-28
Elite Eight: March 29-30
Final Four: Saturday, April 5
Championship: Monday, April 7
Women’s March Madness schedule
Selection Sunday: Sunday, March 16
First Four: March 19-20
First round: March 21-22
Second round: March 23-24
Sweet 16: March 28-29
Elite Eight: March 30-31
Final Four: Friday, April 4
Championship: Sunday, April 6