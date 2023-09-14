OJ Simpson was thrust into the spotlight after a controversial court case, naming him as the primary suspect in a very public murder trial. Nicole Brown Simpson, the NFL player‘s ex-wife, and her friend Ron Goldman were found stabbed to death on June 12, 1994. Seeing as this was the first major celebrity trial to be televised, Simpson quickly became a household name. Although he was temporarily charged with murder, he was eventually acquitted, but did still go to prison down the line though for armed robbery and kidnapping; many saw this as retribution for the controversial acquittal. While these very public trials certainly made their mark on his trajectory in life, OJ Simpson’s kids were impacted too.

His five children have been obvious victims of the heartbreaking circumstances, despite the public’s opinion of their father’s guilt or innocence. The impact of his legacy now and then has likely had repercussions on their personal lives. In 2024, when the former athlete passed after a battle with cancer, all of his living children were by his side. Overall though, they seem to stay away from the limelight they were unfairly thrust into in their youth.

Where Are OJ Simpson’s Kids Now?

OJ Simpson had five children with two different women. His first marriage was with Marguerite L. Whitley in 1967. They had three children, Arnelle, Jason and Aaren; their marriage lasted until 1979 and they reportedly divorced due to the pressures and realities of OJ’s career. In 1977, he met Nicole Brown while she was working at a Los Angeles restaurant. She was just 18 and he was 30 years old, but they married on Feb. 2, 1985. Ultimately, this couple also divorced due to a toxic and hostile relationship in 1992. Together they had two children, Sydney and Justin, who were in the middle of a custody battle once their father was acquitted of the murder charges.

Arnelle Simpson

(Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images)

Arnelle was born on Dec. 4, 1968, when OJ Simpson was just 21 years old. Over the years, his eldest child stood by his side and supported him through his legal struggles. She even testified during his first murder trial in 1994 and spoke at his parole hearing for his armed robbery jail sentence in 2017. Despite her seemingly active involvement with her father, Arnelle maintains a private and lowkey lifestyle. She has appeared in many documentaries concerning her father’s past but not much is known about her other than her stint in fashion production.

Jason Simpson

(Ted Soqui/Sygma via Getty Images)

Jason is Marguerite and OJ Simpson’s second kid, born in 1970. He was present during many of OJ’s big football accomplishments, like his induction into the Buffalo Bills Wall of Fame in 1980. Three months before Nicole’s death, he was photographed with the family at the premiere of Naked Gun 33 ⅓: The Final Insult; Jason was even present during the time of OJ’s arrest. Although he did show face at his father’s trial, he seems to want a relatively normal life. Jason Simpson does not do public appearances in relation to his father’s past but has been rumored to have a thriving culinary career in Atlanta, Georgia.

Aaren Simpson

Aaren was OJ’s third and last child with his ex-wife Marguerite, born in 1977. In a tragic and sudden incident, Aaren died at almost two years old following a drowning incident in the family’s swimming pool. This happened in 1979, but the family has kept private about the loss.

Sydney Brooke Simpson

(Vinnie Zuffante/Getty Images)

Sydney is OJ’s first daughter with Nicole Brown Simpson. She was born in 1985 and was only eight years old when her mother was murdered. In fact, on the evening of the murders, both of her parents attended her dance recital. After her father was acquitted of her mother’s murder, the family moved to Florida. Once she graduated from high school, Sydney went to Boston University to study sociology. After that, she moved to Atlanta, Georgia to work as an event coordinator and eventually moved to Saint Petersburg, Florida. Since then she has worked in real estate. Overall, Sydney has kept quiet and away from the press concerning her father.

Justin Ryan Simpson

Justin was born in 1988 and is OJ Simpson’s youngest kid. At the time of his mother’s murder, he was just five years old. Both Sydney and Justin were in the house sleep when Nicole was taken from them too soon. He has largely stayed out of the limelight. Justin works in real estate as well and lives in St. Petersburg. In 2022, he announced on social media that he was expecting his first child with his partner. Since then, he has gotten into a bit of trouble. After his father’s death, Justin has reportedly been sued by OJ’s estate for refusing to move out of his dad’s Las Vegas home. It is unclear at this time whether he’ll be forcibly removed or not.