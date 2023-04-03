Religious groups speak out amid white South Africans’ resettlement

Rowe’s remarks came shortly before several flights carrying white South Africans arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport outside Washington on Monday. The group’s fast-track status to the U.S. has sparked other faith-based groups that are also committed to helping refugees to speak out on the administration’s actions and whether they will help the white South Africans toward their resettlement, per NPR.

Per NPR, a representative for Church World Service, one of the groups suing the government for halting the refugee program, confirmed that the organization “has agreed to support one family through remote services,” but also reiterated its statement about the government approving the status of these white South Africans but neglecting to provide aid to other refugee populations.

“By resettling this population, the Government is demonstrating that it still has the capacity to quickly screen, process, and depart refugees to the United States. It’s time for the Administration to honor our nation’s commitment to the thousands of refugee families it abandoned with its cruel and illegal executive order,” Rick Santos, head of Church World Service, said in a statement obtained by NPR.

Matthew Soerens, vice president of advocacy and policy at World Relief, said the evangelical group plans to help a small group of white South Africans who qualify for Office of Refugee Resettlement-funded services.

“Our primary response to this situation is to continue to urge the administration to resume that initial resettlement process for a broad range of individuals who have fled persecution on account of their faith, political opinion, race or other reasons outlined under US law — and to highlight the support for doing so from the evangelical Christians who are World Relief’s core base of support, including some very conservative evangelicals who see refugee resettlement as a vital tool to protect those denied religious freedom abroad,” he said, according to NPR.