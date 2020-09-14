South Africa deals with racial wealth gap, denies Trump claim

Trump’s accusations against South Africa’s government appear to be in reference to a new law in the country that allows the government to confiscate land without compensation. Land redistribution has been a major political issue in South Africa for some time. During the decades of apartheid, white South Africans controlled the vast majority of land in the country, including the most productive farm land, leaving little for the majority Black population. Even after apartheid ended in the 1990s, white economic elite were largely allowed to maintain much of their wealth, and land inequality has persisted despite demands for redistribution and policies intended to facilitate the sale of land to Black citizens. White South Africans maintain control of 72% of the country’s farms and agricultural land.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa took to X to defend his policies. He noted that “the South African government has not confiscated any land” and argued that “South Africa, like the United States of America and other countries, has always had expropriation laws that balance the need for public usage of land and the protection of rights of property owners.” Ramaphosa, who called for engagement with the Trump administration over the issue, also questioned the potential impact of Trump’s threat, noting that “with the exception of PEPFAR Aid, which constitutes 17% of South Africa’s HIVAids programme, there is no other funding that is received by South Africa from the United States.”

South Africa is a constitutional democracy that is deeply rooted in the rule of law, justice and equality. The South African government has not confiscated any land. The recently adopted Expropriation Act is not a confiscation instrument, but a constitutionally mandated legal… — Cyril Ramaphosa 🇿🇦 (@CyrilRamaphosa) February 3, 2025

As Trump has attempted to roll back or cancel domestic and foreign aid programs while implementing tariffs and other measures against American allies, time will tell if South Africa becomes the latest target for the president’s punitive policies. If Trump and Musk continue using the federal government to push their agendas, South Africa could become the latest U.S. ally to be alienated by the administration’s attacks and policies.