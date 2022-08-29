Hannah Cobb, a white woman suspected in the fatal shooting of her Black boyfriend Telvin Osborne, won’t face any charges. On May 23, District Attorney Jared Williams told WRDW that Burke County’s grand jury voted to decline indicting Cobb for involuntary manslaughter regarding Osborne’s death. They returned a “no true bill,” which means they didn’t believe there was sufficient evidence to charge someone with a crime, per Legal Dictionary. At the time, Cobb was out on bail after her case was approved with a $25,000 bond earlier in May. Stipulations of her bond included surveillance and required her to turn in her guns to the local authorities.

Local authorities warn North Carolina residents about protesting after Hannah Cobb isn’t indicted

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post warning that anyone who disagrees with the decision should not resort to violence, as they will face consequences.

“We are aware of rumors circulating on social media regarding potential rioting in Waynesboro tonight following the grand jury’s decision to issue a ‘no bill’ in the case involving Hannah Cobb and the death of Telvin Osborne,” the statement read via WRDW. “It is important to understand that the grand jury is a legal body tasked with hearing all evidence presented in a case before reaching a decision. While we recognize that this outcome may be upsetting or unpopular to some, we strongly urge everyone to refrain from actions that could further harm our community.”

What happened to Telvin Osborne?

The shooting took place in the early morning of Feb. 23, 2025, following the couple’s night out on the town. According to police, the shooting occurred at Cobb’s house. Officers arrived after she called 911 to report the shooting, though Osborne later died from his injuries at the hospital.

Initially, Cobb told the public safety telecommunicator that she was “clearing or cleaning” her 9 mm pistol when it accidentally discharged a shot that struck the 30-year-old victim in his chest. She said she thought the safety was on as she has a gun-cleaning routine. Shortly after the shooting, Sheriff Alfonzo Williams stated there was no proof anyone had been cleaning a gun before the shooting. Additionally, he noted alcohol was involved and said the incident wouldn’t be classified as accidental.

During the March court hearing, new details about the night emerged. Cobb explained that she confronted Osborne about another woman. The inquiry led to an argument at the end of the night that she claimed turned physical. She shared a recording from her Ring camera as evidence to support her story. It caught them in a heated exchange, showing her demanding that Osborne leave. Prosecutors referenced a series of text messages reportedly sent to Cobb after Osborne left, including one that read, “You’d better hide.” According to their account, Cobb escaped his grip and retreated to the bathroom. She allegedly made threats to hurt herself, but when Osborne forced his way in, she fired a single shot in his direction.

According to WRDW, charges can still be filed in the future despite this ruling, but the D.A. will likely fall in line with the grand jury’s decision since he mentioned in a statement that they have “spoken” and “the case is closed.”