Preliminary findings suggest Gardner, 26, was targeted while driving a black SUV on Eight Mile Road in Redford. The vehicle was shot multiple times before crashing into a building, Fox 2 Detroit and Click on Detroit reported.

What happened to Skilla Baby?

Several insiders confirmed that the rapper was struck twice in the head and back and shot in the hand. He was later transported to a local hospital, where he is alert and expected to recover from his injuries.