Detroit rapper Skilla Baby, born Trevon Gardner, is recovering in a hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Redford Township, Michigan, according to multiple sources.
Preliminary findings suggest Gardner, 26, was targeted while driving a black SUV on Eight Mile Road in Redford. The vehicle was shot multiple times before crashing into a building, Fox 2 Detroit and Click on Detroit reported.
What happened to Skilla Baby?
Several insiders confirmed that the rapper was struck twice in the head and back and shot in the hand. He was later transported to a local hospital, where he is alert and expected to recover from his injuries.
Fans leave well-wishes on social media
Some of Gardner’s fans left messages on his Instagram page, offering well-wishes and a speedy recovery.
“Heavenly Father please bring this man a safe healing and easy recovery in Jesus mighty name we all pray amen!” one wrote.
“Uh un Trevon you better hang in there,” another said.
“Prayers to you. You will have a fast and healthy recovery and will continue to be shield by the most high,” a third user commented with praying-hands emojis.
The Detroit Metro Times reported that Gardner had been in music since 2015, when he was 19 and wanted a different career path after choosing not to attend college.
Since then, he has worked with artists like Kash Doll, Moneybagg Yo, GloRilla, Travis Scott, Lil Baby and more.
According to Genius, his discography includes more than 16 albums, the latest of which was Crack Music 3, released in November.
There is no information on a suspect at this time. Redford Township Police are investigating the incident.