The WNBA has been seeing a massive boost in viewership thanks to the likes of newcomers Angel Reese, Caitlin Clark, and Rickea Jackson. As fans enjoy watching the rookies interact with the WNBA veterans, witnessing the chemistry has been exciting for basketball fans. However, with such talent comes conversations regarding the pay disparities between WNBA and NBA players. Who are the highest paid WNBA players in 2024?

WNBA’s 5 Highest Paid Players

Some reports have stated that NBA players make nearly 60 times what women’s basketball players bring in. While this has long been a controversy, with WNBA viewership reaching record heights for the 2024 season, salary increases could become a major talking point in upcoming seasons. For now, here are the league’s top five earners, though these salaries don’t include endorsements and outside business ventures.

Jackie Young: Las Vegas Aces (Base Salary $252,450)

At the top of the list of the highest paid WNBA players is Jackie Young. Drafted in 2019, Las Vegas Aces shooting guard Jackie Young reportedly came into the 2024 season with a salary of $252,450. The 2020 Olympic gold medalist helped the U.S. team win in the Women’s 3×3 basketball tournament.

Jewell Loyd: Seattle Storm (Base Salary $245,508)

Nicknamed the “Gold Mamba” Seattle Storm combo guard Jewell Loyd received mentorship from the late great Kobe Bryant. Upon her draft in 2015, Jewell quickly earned the title of Rookie of the Year. In addition to the WNBA, she travels the world playing professionally in Spain, Turkey, China and South Korea. Like others on this list, Loyd has won gold medals at the Olympic level for the USA. A true star player, Loyd scored these wins in both 2020 and 2024. Her base salary for 2024 is reportedly $245,508.

Kahleah Copper: Phoenix Mercury (Base Salary $245,059)

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper recently joined the team this season after her stints with the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics. On top of being lauded as one of the highest paid WNBA players, she’s also an Olympic champ. In 2024, Kahleah Copper helped bring home the gold medal for the USA at the Paris Olympics – her very first, and the country’s eighth consecutive medal. Copper earned the title of 2021 WNBA Finals MVP, as well. This year, she’ll allegedly bring in a salary of $245,059.

Arike Ogunbowale: Dallas Wings (Base Salary $241,984)

Guard Arike Ogunbowale is the sister of Houston Texans running back Oluwadare “Dare” Ogunbowale. Forging her own lane, the Wings drafted Ogunbowale in 2019, who remains with the team today. Known for her scoring abilities, Ogunbowale ended the 2020 season as the league’s leading scorer with 22.8 average points per game. Such skill set has earned her a salary this year of $241,984.

Diana Taurasi: Phoenix Mercury (Base Salary $234,936)

Another WNBA top earner, Diana Taurasi was drafted by the Phoenix Mercury in 2004. She began her professional career playing forward, though she primarily focuses on guarding. Taurasi participated on five WNBA All-Star teams between 2005 and 2011, breaking scoring records during this period. Now in her 20th season, Taurasi does not plan on retiring anytime soon. As one of the highest paid WNBA players, her 2024 salary sits at $234,936.