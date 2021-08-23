The late Kobe Bryant‘s 7-year-old daughter, Bianka, honored her father at Sunday’s Los Angeles Dodgers game against the Tampa Bay Rays, throwing the ceremonial first pitch to Mookie Betts and sharing the special moment with her mother, Vanessa, and 21-year-old sister Natalia and 5-year-old Capri.

The Bryant ladies wore matching Dodgers jerseys as a tribute to the NBA legend, who would have turned 46 on Friday.

People reported that game attendees received special-edition “Black Mamba” jerseys with both of his numbers — 8 and 24 — on either side and the Los Angeles Lakers logo on the back collar and left sleeve. The right sleeve features his initials enclosed in a heart, per Dodgers fan site Dodger Blue.

Betts presented Vanessa with a $100,000 donation to the Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation on behalf of the Dodgers.

The Mamba and Mambacita Sports Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to underserved athletes and honors Kobe and Gianna “Gigi” Bryant, who died in a 2020 helicopter crash.

Following the game, Vanessa shared photos and video highlights on Instagram.

“Thank you @dodgers for supporting our @mambamambacitasports foundation. L.A. Love 🙏🏽💜💛 💙🤍,” she wrote.