In an era where social media and digital content are king, sticking out among numerous creators and streamers is no easy feat.

At just 20 years old, Brooklyn Frost has built a strong fan base and presence, earning her over 3 million followers across Twitch, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram.

Frost’s ability to captivate an audience with her authenticity, creativity and bold personality has cemented her status as a compelling voice in today’s streaming landscape.

How did Brooklyn Frost first garner fame?

Frost first appeared on the YouTube channel of her older brother, Deshae, when she was 14. After becoming a fan favorite of his audience, she launched her own channel in 2019. Frost’s content focuses on fashion, beauty, lifestyle videos, pranking her friends and family, and more.

In 2024, Frost expanded her reach by jumping to the live-streaming platform, Twitch. She was drawn to its real-time engagement with fans, which offered more opportunities for interaction and connection. Frost’s infectious personality had earned her a large viewing community on YouTube, and she followed suit on Twitch with her first “sub-a-thon,” gaining her 10,000 subscribers and averaging 13,000 views per stream, according to Essence Girls United.

Here’s what Brooklyn Frost does outside of streaming and YouTube

Outside of streaming, Frost is also a budding musician she often creats YouTube vlogs, inviting her fans into the studio while she works on her passion.

Frost is a dynamic and multifaceted influencer who has carved a distinct path in streaming, music and fashion. Her bold personality, creative content and commitment to positivity have allowed her to inspire and captivate audiences across multiple platforms.

Brooklyn Frost on her journey and more

Blavity spoke with Frost about her ability to evolve, expand, and stay ahead of the game as a content creator.

What inspired you to create content at such a young age?

Brooklyn Frost: Starting at a young age, I was always driven by the desire to express myself and share my life with others. I loved the idea that I could connect with people and make them laugh or inspire them somehow. My family plays a big part in my life, and sharing our moments felt natural and exciting!

How did your first appearance on Deshae’s channel shape your decision to start your own? Did he give you any advice?

BF: That first appearance on Deshae’s channel was like a spark for me! It really showcased how much fun we could have together and how entertaining our dynamic is. He encouraged me to embrace my individuality and told me authenticity is key to standing out in the vast sea of content creators.

What strategies have been most effective in expanding your audience on YouTube?

BF: Networking and collaborating have been essential for my growth. My collaborations are always genuine and raw, which resonates with audiences. Engaging with my followers and being relatable helps build that community, and staying adaptable to trends keeps my content fresh and appealing.

How do you balance creating content across multiple platforms like YouTube, TikTok and Instagram?

BF: It’s all about planning and utilizing my creativity! Each platform has its unique vibe, so I tailor my content accordingly. I also have my creative director, so she’s been helping me with different creative content ideas. I try to keep my posts organized to consistently engage with my followers across all channels.

How do you decide what topics to focus on, and do you have a favorite?

BF: I focus on topics that excite me and resonate with my audience — fashion, music and personal empowerment are my favorites! It’s all about what sparks joy for me and what my followers are interested in. I enjoy mixing it up and keeping my content varied!

When did you realize that being a content creator could be a lucrative business avenue for you versus just a hobby?

BF: When I hit that landmark of over 100,000 subscribers and received my first YouTube check, it suddenly became clear that this could be more than just a hobby. Realizing I could turn my passion into a source of income was an incredible moment for me.

Coming from a family full of content creators, how do you all decide what goes on camera and what doesn’t?

BF: We have a great balance in our family when it comes to content. We talk openly about what we feel comfortable sharing and always make sure to respect each other’s privacy. It’s important to showcase our personalities while maintaining some boundaries.

What’s some advice you would give to young content creators who are just starting in the space?

BF: Be yourself and don’t worry about being perfect! The most important thing is to be authentic and create content you’re passionate about. Build relationships with your audience, and remember that growth takes time — so stay dedicated and keep learning!

What are some things you want to get into outside of content creation?

BF: I’ve always been passionate about music and singing, so that’s something I would love to continue, and I’m also looking to expand more in the fashion space and explore opportunities in acting. I love pushing my creative boundaries and discovering new avenues where I can express myself!