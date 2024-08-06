DK Metcalf, born DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf on Dec. 14, 1997, is an American football wide receiver who played for the Seattle Seahawks in the National Football League (NFL) before swapping to the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2025. Known for his exceptional athleticism, strength and speed, Metcalf has made a significant impact in the league since being drafted in 2019. His unique combination of prowess on the field and ability to gain the attention of the Pro Bowl has drawn comparisons to some of the greatest wide receivers in NFL history. Off the field, DK Metcalf has also made headlines for his relationship with singer Normani, with the couple recently getting engaged. Here, we’ll get to know who DK Metcalf is, and what he’s done to get himself to where he is today.

Fast Facts About DK Metcalf

(Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

Full Name: DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf

DeKaylin Zecharius Metcalf Birthdate: Dec. 14, 1997

Dec. 14, 1997 Age: 27 (as of 2024)

27 (as of 2024) Hometown/Origin: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Ethnicity/Nationality: African-American, American

African-American, American Height: 6’4” (193 cm)

6’4” (193 cm) Zodiac Sign: Sagittarius

How Did DK Metcalf Become Famous?

DK Metcalf was destined for sports greatness from an early age. Coming from a football family, his father, Terrence Metcalf, played as an offensive lineman in the NFL for the Chicago Bears. The 27-year-old made a name for himself in high school football, where his exceptional speed, strength and catching ability set him apart.

His dominance continued at Ole Miss, where his performance caught the eyes of NFL scouts. His breakthrough moment came during the 2019 NFL Scouting Combine, where his jaw-dropping 4.33-second 40-yard dash combined with his impressive physical attributes made him a must-watch prospect. DK Metcalf was selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, quickly proving to be one of the most dangerous wide receivers in the league.

Who Are DK Metcalf’s Parents?

DK Metcalf is the son of former NFL offensive lineman Terrence Metcalf and Tonya Metcalf. His father’s professional career in football played a crucial role in shaping DK’s passion for the sport and work ethic. Terrence Metcalf played for the Chicago Bears for seven seasons, appearing in 78 games – 25 of which he started. He also played for the Lions and Saints, all of which in the position of an offensive lineman. Growing up in a football-driven household, Metcalf was exposed to the discipline and dedication required to succeed in the league from an early age.

Major Career Milestones

Since entering the NFL, DK Metcalf has achieved numerous career milestones:

2019: Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round (64th overall).

Drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the second round (64th overall). 2019: Broke the Seahawks’ rookie record for receiving yards in a playoff game (160 yards vs. the Eagles).

Broke the Seahawks’ rookie record for receiving yards in a playoff game (160 yards vs. the Eagles). 2020: Named to the Pro Bowl after recording 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns.

Named to the Pro Bowl after recording 1,303 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. 2020: Set the Seahawks’ franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season.

Set the Seahawks’ franchise record for most receiving yards in a single season. 2021: Competed in a 100-meter track and field event, showcasing his elite speed.

Competed in a 100-meter track and field event, showcasing his elite speed. 2023: Signed a three-year contract extension with the Seahawks, solidifying his role as the team’s top receiver.

Signed a three-year contract extension with the Seahawks, solidifying his role as the team’s top receiver. 2025: Traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Engagement to Normani

Beyond his success on the football field, Metcalf has also been making headlines for his relationship with Normani, the former Fifth Harmony member and rising R&B star. The couple, who have been linked since Ciara introduced them in 2022, announced their engagement in a Pittsburgh Steeler’s press conference on Mar. 13, 2025, sending fans into a frenzy.

Their relationship has been celebrated as a high-profile union between sports and music, showcasing their mutual success in different industries. The couple has largely kept their relationship private, but sharing their engagement suggests they could open up more about their life together going forward.

Trade to the Pittsburgh Steelers

On Mar. 13 2025, the Steelers announced their trade with the Seahawks – as part of the 2025 NFL draft, they’ll be sending their second-round and seventh round picks to Seattle for Metcalf and another sixth-round pick. At the time, DK Metcalf still had a year left on his three-year contract with the Seahawks. However, he’s agreed to an extension, thus securing his spot in the NFL until the end of the 2029 season. While there are no specifics about the financial implications, some sources report that this could be a $150 million deal for DK. Upon being traded, he will wear the number 4 on the team – he wore 14 in Seattle.

DK Metcalf’s Life Away From the Spotlight

Outside of football, Metcalf enjoys a variety of hobbies and maintains an active presence on social media. He is an avid fitness enthusiast and follows an intense workout regimen to maintain peak performance. He also has a charitable side, frequently giving back to his community and supporting youth football programs. He identifies as being a born-again Christian. After an injury in his college years, he expressed to the Daily Mississippian that his faith prompted him to keep going to rehab and pushing forward.

Despite his massive frame, Metcalf once admitted to having a surprising sweet tooth, revealing he sometimes enjoys candy as part of his diet. In an interview with Kevin Garnett’s Showtime program KG Certified, he was prompted to discuss nutrition. “I’m probably the worst person to ask that,” he said. “I’m a candy type person. I eat one meal a day, drink one coffee and eat like three full bags of candy.” He noted that he likes gummy candies in particular.

Legacy and Future Prospects

Still in the early stages of his career, DK Metcalf continues to develop as one of the most dynamic wide receivers in the NFL. With his remarkable physical gifts and strong work ethic, he has the potential to be a future Hall of Famer if he maintains his high level of play.

Metcalf’s journey from a standout high school athlete to an NFL star is a testament to his dedication and perseverance. As he continues to grow in the league, he’s sure to bring his exceptional talent to the Steelers as he continues onto this next leg of his journey. On the subject of his journey, his upcoming marriage to Normani will surely spell great things for Metcalf.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is DK Metcalf known for?

DK Metcalf is known for his “explosive” style of wide-recieving. He’s ran at least 900 receiving yards in his six seasons with the NFL and has surpassed 1,000 yards three times.

Why is DK Metcalf so strong?

Metcalf attributes his strength to his commitment to recovery time and letting his body rest. He takes weekends and Wednesdays off from his intense routine.

Are DK Metcalf and Eric Metcalf related?

DK Metcalf and former Browns running back Eric Metcalf are not related by blood. However, DK has said he considers him family, and would “believe it” if he learned they really were cousins.