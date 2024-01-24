Like many of the women she looked up to, Jaguar Wright uncovered her powerhouse vocals at an early age, and she wasn’t afraid to use them. Through the late 90s and early 2000s, she experienced a quick rise to fame that saw her touring with The Roots and singing back-up for Jay-Z on MTV. While her talent is undeniable, Wright has continuously expressed her issues with the ethics of the entertainment industry while exposing a lot of what she’s allegedly witnessed behind the scenes. Her honesty and refusal to conform set the East Coast songbird apart from her contemporaries, but it’s also why her time in the spotlight was more short-lived than anticipated. Who is Jaguar Wright? Keep reading for everything you need to know!

New Jersey Native Got Her Start Working With the Roots and Jay-Z

When she was 12, Jaguar Wright moved from New Jersey to Philadelphia. Eventually, this put her in contact with The Roots, who admired the young woman’s vocal prowess and charisma. She joined them on tour in the late 90s and continued working with some of the biggest names in music as she was tapped for Jay-Z’s MTV Unplugged performance in 2001. The next year, Wright unveiled her debut solo LP, Denials Delusions and Decisions which includes appearances from Black Thought on “Ain’t Nobody Playin'” and “I Don’t Know.”

Her sophomore album, …And Your Point Is? was due for release in 2003, but never saw the light of day after MCA Records folded. Instead, many of the tracks appeared on 2005’s Divorcing Neo 2 Marry Soul, which boasts 16 featureless titles. When she toured through Europe with Bahamadia and Hezekiah in 2008, Wright announced she’s been working on a novel and third album, although her only recent release has been the five-song Lost EP on Bandcamp in 2019. Instead, the 47-year-old’s claim to fame these days has been revealing dark rumors about past collaborators and other stars.

Jaguar Wright Has No Shortage of Unflattering Celebrity Allegations to Share

When she was first coming up, Jaguar Wright and Common dated, however, she’s since accused him of sexually assaulting her. In August 2020 the former reignited the gossip on Instagram Live, claiming her ex tried to “stick his d**k” in her mouth. Common addressed things a few months later, saying, “God bless, Jaguar. I really don’t have any negative thoughts towards her. I was for sure disappointed and hurt when she said what she said about me because it wasn’t true.”

Elsewhere, Wright has claimed that Mary J. Blige is a member of the LGBTQ+ community, though the fashionista has ignored the rumors. She’s also called out The Roots for reportedly enabling R. Kelly’s procuring of underage girls, noting that she was told to “mind her f**king business” if she wanted to keep her career. “The Roots was around when that ni**a was sending his driver around to go get girls from the middle school. They brought ’em to Larry Gold’s studio,” she claimed during another Live. “A member of The Roots told me, ‘That ain’t none of your business. That man makes people millionaires.'”

What Has Jaguar Wright Said About Diddy?

In the past, Jaguar Wright has expressed regret for not speaking out earlier, which is likely why she’s been an active whistleblower lately. In particular, she’s had plenty to say about Sean Combs – even long before his ex Cassie Ventura accused the music mogul of assault and trafficking. While chatting with RealLyfe Productions, Wright alleged that Nicki Minaj leaked an audio of her former partner, Meek Mill, and Diddy with NSFW audio. “F**king Meek Mill running the f**k around, talking about expensive pain? He’s a f**king fruit loop, he Diddy-fied,” she ranted.

“F**king Nicki put that s**t out to hear. Godd**n Nicki recorded that at the freak-off in Calabasas. She been waiting to drop that s**t on Meek. She just wasn’t going to tell nobody it was Diddy. But now that Diddy out there, why not?” the R&B artist continued. As Vibe reports, Meek has denied all rumors involving him and Combs. While chatting with the same outlet, Wright pointed out that everyone who built Uptown Records with Diddy is now dead. “Uptown Records started with five people—Andre Harrell, Al B. Sure, Heavy D, and Puffy [Diddy]; and Kim [Porter] was the longest-working employee,” she began.

“She was there from the very beginning, she was Andre’s personal assistant. Kim is dead, Heavy D is dead, Andre Harrell is dead, the only two left are Puffy and Al, and Al almost died. Isn’t that interesting?” Her allegations continued, “They were all writing tell-all books. Has Puffy ever been in a coma? Has anything happened to him? He must be the luckiest mother**ker because it seems like everybody that worked at Uptown Records from the very beginning are gone.” Read the latest on Kim Porter’s rumored memoir here.