“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue,” they wrote in their statement. “She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”

“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother,” the siblings continued. “She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established.”

Blavity reported that Porter died of lobar pneumonia in November 2018. An investigation into her death revealed no criminal activity, a point that her children also emphasized in their remarks. “There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”