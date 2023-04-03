Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kim Porter’s four children spoke out against what they call “simply untrue” claims regarding a memoir allegedly written by their late mother and released online.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Quincy Brown, 33, Christian (King) Combs, 26, and twins, D’Lila and Jessie Combs, 17, released a joint statement on Instagram Tuesday night to address those assertions and other conspiracy theories regarding Porter and the alleged project.
“We have seen so many hurtful and false rumors circulating about our parents, Kim Porter and Sean Combs’ relationship, as well as about our mom’s tragic passing, that we feel the need to speak out,” they wrote.
Before addressing the allegations, the children emphasized their desire to protect their mother’s legacy.
“Claims that our mom wrote a book are simply untrue,” they wrote in their statement. “She did not, and anyone claiming to have a manuscript is misrepresenting themselves. Additionally, please understand that any so-called ‘friend’ speaking on behalf of our mom or her family is not a friend, nor do they have her best interests at heart.”
“Our lives were shattered when we lost our mother,” the siblings continued. “She was our world, and nothing has been the same since she passed. While it has been incredibly difficult to reconcile how she could be taken from us too soon, the cause of her death has long been established.”
Blavity reported that Porter died of lobar pneumonia in November 2018. An investigation into her death revealed no criminal activity, a point that her children also emphasized in their remarks. “There was no foul play. Grief is a lifelong process, and we ask that everyone respect our request for peace as we continue to cope with her loss every day.”
“We are deeply saddened that the world has made a spectacle of what has been the most tragic event of our lives,” they wrote. “Our mother should be remembered for the beautiful, strong, kind, and loving woman she was. Her memory should not be tainted by horrific conspiracy theories.”
The siblings concluded their statement by asking everyone to “respect” Porter and keep her legacy “in high regard so that she may rest in peace. It’s what she deserves.”
The Daily Mail reported that the 60-page book titled KIM’S LOST WORDS: A Journey for Justice, From the Other Side was released on Sept. 6, nearly two weeks before Diddy was indicted on sex trafficking and racketeering charges. The Los Angeles-based publisher, Chris Todd, alleges that Porter shared a thumb drive of the manuscript with her close friends, which he obtained and edited into a book under the pseudonym Jamal T Millwood.
Despite the book’s very questionable authenticity, it is available on Amazon.
Since Diddy’s arrest, numerous details have emerged about his alleged lifestyle, including the alleged “freak-offs,” allegations of sexual and violent behavior against men and women, and more victims coming forward to share their stories. People reported that another victim, Thalia Graves, recently filed a lawsuit detailing how she was allegedly raped by the former music mogul over 20 years ago in New York City.