NBA player Jalen Suggs and upcoming WNBA star Hailey Van Lith appear to be dating, according to fans. There have been speculations over the years that these two star players may be a basketball power couple. The speculations have continued to reach a fever pitch as Van Lith, who played college basketball for TCU, was just selected for the WNBA draft at No. 11 for the Chicago Sky.
Is Jalen Suggs dating Hailey Van Lith?
Though they are presumed to be together, Van Lith and Suggs have not made their relationship status official through social media or a joint public appearance. They appear to be private although fans have noticed them supporting each other over the years regarding basketball.
On March 29, Suggs was seen cheering with Van Lith’s father in the stands after she completed a three-pointer against Notre Dame. Both shared a handshake and a chest bump at the time.
They were hype after HVL's three
During TCU’s participation in March Madness, Suggs recorded himself wearing a Van Lith jersey and saying, “You know who I’m repping.” He was seen in the stands during TCU’s game against the Texas Longhorns.
Suggs rocking HVL's TCU jersey (via Yahoo Sports)
Jalen Suggs was a star player for the Gonzaga Bulldogs
Suggs was a star collegiate basketball player during his time at Gonzaga University. He was a shooting guard for the Bulldogs and is known for hitting one of the most memorable shots in the team’s history. This was in 2021 when he helped the team go to the Final Four, according to Sports Illustrated.
Jalen Suggs is in his fourth season with the Orlando Magic
Suggs was drafted by the Orlando Magic as the No. 5 overall pick. Now in his fourth season, he has been averaging 16.2 points, 4 rebounds and 3.7 assists this season.
Jalen Suggs had a recent knee injury
Suggs had to end current season after sustaining an injury on his left knee, which required undergoing arthroscopic surgery. The team announced the procedure had been completed in a statement posted on March 4.
The procedure involved the removal of a cartilage fragment in his knee and the reparation of the trochlear joint surface. The trochlea is where the kneecap is located at the end of the femur, according to Yahoo Sports. Suggs is expected to make a full recovery.