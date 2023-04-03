As the political landscape shifts, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is emerging as a potential successor to Adams. With several city officials calling for the mayor’s resignation, Williams has quietly positioned himself as a serious contender for the role.

“That’s part of the job,” he said in a statement obtained by The New York Times. “Is it something that you want to happen? No.”

Here’s a closer look at Williams and how his background closely aligns for social justice causes.