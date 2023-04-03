New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted following a federal investigation, making him the first sitting mayor in the city’s history to face criminal charges while in office. The probe, led by U.S. Attorney Damian Williams for the Southern District of New York, has led to the abrupt resignation of several of Adams’ top aides.
As the political landscape shifts, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams is emerging as a potential successor to Adams. With several city officials calling for the mayor’s resignation, Williams has quietly positioned himself as a serious contender for the role.
“That’s part of the job,” he said in a statement obtained by The New York Times. “Is it something that you want to happen? No.”
Here’s a closer look at Williams and how his background closely aligns for social justice causes.
Who is Jumaane Williams?
Williams, 48, was elected as a public advocate in 2019. He ran for New York governor in 2022 and lost to Kathy Hochul.
He is a first-generation Brooklynite of Grenadian descent and a proud graduate of the city’s public school system. He attended Philippa Schuyler Middle School for the Gifted and Talented, followed by Brooklyn Technical High School. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science and a master’s in urban policy and administration from Brooklyn College.
Williams began his career as the assistant director of the Greater Flatbush Beacon School and later served as the executive director of New York State Tenants & Neighbors.
He previously served as a City Council member, representing the 45th district in several neighborhoods in the borough, including Flatbush, East Flatbush, Flatlands, Midwood and Canarsie. He was elected for the role in 2009, re-elected in 2013 and again in 2017.
From 2014 to 2017, Williams served as deputy leader of the New York City Council and chaired the Committee on Housing and Buildings. He co-chaired the Task Force to Combat Gun Violence, was a founding member of the Progressive Caucus, and is a member of the Black, Latino & Asian Caucus, per the New York City Council website.
Williams is an advocate for social causes that affect Black communities.
Williams actively champions social causes that address the unique challenges faced by Black communities, working to promote social equity and improve quality of life.
He strongly advocated for affordable housing, anti-gun violence measures, fair policing, equity, and social justice. Throughout his tenure, he focused on addressing these critical issues to improve the lives of his constituents.
Among his prominent successes as a council member was the Community Safety Act, which established the Office of Inspector General for the New York Police Department. He also championed the Fair Chance Act and served as co-chair of the task force that created New York’s Crisis Management System and Cure Violence Groups, initiatives designed to combat gun violence in the community.
He’s regarded as a relatable and approachable leader.
Since news of Adams’ indictment broke, Williams’ office quickly released a statement emphasizing how the public advocate would better serve New Yorkers if he becomes mayor.
“As the facts emerge, the public advocate will have more to say to the people of New York City, and right now, he is focused on how best to ensure that New Yorkers can regain trust, confidence and stability in city government,” the statement said, per the Times.