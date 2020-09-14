New York City Mayor Eric Adams has been indicted after months of investigations targeting him and members of his inner circle concerning an illegal scheme to collect foreign campaign donations in exchange for favors from the mayor. CNN reported that U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams would hold a news conference at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday.
What exactly is Eric Adams charged with?
As NBC News reports, Adams was hit “five federal charges – including wire fraud, bribery and solicitation of a contribution by a foreign national.” The indictment in full was released Thursday morning. NBC News added, “Prosecutors from the Southern District of New York accuse Adams of seeking and accepting luxury international travel from a wealthy businessman and at least one Turkish government official for nearly a decade.”
Federal indictment over alleged Turkish campaign finance scheme
According to The New York Times, despite safety concerns that threatened the project, Adams has been investigated for allegedly using his influence to approve the construction of a new Turkish Consulate building in New York City. It has been alleged that, in exchange for the mayor’s support for the building, Turkish officials illegally channeled thousands of dollars of donations to the mayor’s political campaign. The indictment against Adams is the first time a New York City mayor faces criminal charges while in office. Reports by the Times indicate that Adams may have also had improper dealings with several other foreign nations.
A chaotic administration spawns multiple investigations
The charges against Adams are the latest development in a tumultuous term marked by controversy and investigations. As Blavity reported, the mayor and his close aides have faced at least four federal investigations, including searches of their offices and residences and the seizure of cell phones and other devices by federal officials. Several top officials have resigned or been arrested recently, including the city’s police commissioner and the mayor’s chief counsel. Adams, a 20-year police veteran before being elected as the city’s second Black mayor, has long faced accusations of corruption, though without criminal charges, as well as criticism for heavy-handed policing tactics.
Adams defiant as opposition grows
Adams remained defiant as news of the indictment broke, saying the charges “would be entirely false based on lies” in a video message. He added, “I always knew that If I stood my ground for all of you that I would be a target, and a target I became.”
“I always knew that If I stood my ground for New Yorkers I would be a target—and a target I became.” – Mayor Eric Adams's Response To Indictment..
Wow! pic.twitter.com/gJToVMkuzt
— Think A Mill Podcast (@thinkamillpod) September 26, 2024
Nevertheless, several officials have called on Adams to resign. Before news of the indictment, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in part, “I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City.”
I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City.
The flood of resignations and vacancies are threatening gov function. Nonstop investigations will make it impossible to recruit and retain a qualified administration.
For the good of the city, he should resign.…
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) September 25, 2024
Adams was already expected to face a competitive Democratic primary next year, and the number of rivals entering the race may increase now that his legal issues have resulted in criminal charges.
Given the multiple investigations of Adams and those closest to him, the current indictment may eventually be followed by additional charges against Adams or other top city officials. With the current charges against him, the prospect of more accusations becoming criminal complaints, and multiple politicians seeking to push Adams out of office, the mayor has a tough road ahead as he fights for his political survival and possibly his freedom.