Adams defiant as opposition grows

Adams remained defiant as news of the indictment broke, saying the charges “would be entirely false based on lies” in a video message. He added, “I always knew that If I stood my ground for all of you that I would be a target, and a target I became.”

Nevertheless, several officials have called on Adams to resign. Before news of the indictment, Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in part, “I do not see how Mayor Adams can continue governing New York City.”

Adams was already expected to face a competitive Democratic primary next year, and the number of rivals entering the race may increase now that his legal issues have resulted in criminal charges.

Given the multiple investigations of Adams and those closest to him, the current indictment may eventually be followed by additional charges against Adams or other top city officials. With the current charges against him, the prospect of more accusations becoming criminal complaints, and multiple politicians seeking to push Adams out of office, the mayor has a tough road ahead as he fights for his political survival and possibly his freedom.