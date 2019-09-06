The decathlon, one of the most grueling sports in the Olympics, includes the 100-meter dash, long jump, shot put, high jump, 400-meter, 110-meter hurdles, discus throw, pole vault, javelin throw and 1500-meter race. Rooth took gold with 8,796 points while Neugebauer totaled 8,748 points.

Leo Neugebauer gave his all in the Decathlon to secure silver for Germany, his first Olympic medal. 🙌🇩🇪 #ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/AgZgfXLLn6 — NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 3, 2024

Neugebauer came into the Olympics as the No.3-ranked decathlon athlete in the world, the Austin American-Statesman reported. The 24-year-old athlete set a new collegiate record at the 2023 NCAA Championships, finishing the decathlon with 8,836 points.

Although he represents Germany, Neugebauer is also proud of his African roots. The young star represents his background with a special neckless.

“I don’t want to forget about my other side,” Neugebauer said, per KVUE. “My mom’s from Germany, my dad is from Africa … So he’s from Cameroon. So this necklace is kind of to represent my other half.”