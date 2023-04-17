TikTok star Mr. Prada, whose real name is Terryon Ishmael Thomas, has been arrested in connection to the death of therapist William Nicholas Abraham. Wrapped in a tarp, Abrahamn’s dead body was discovered on a Louisana highway this past weekend. The therapist was 69. Here’s what else we know so far about the ongoing case.

Who is Mr. Prada?

Known as Mr. Prada to his millions of TikTok followers, as The Washington Post reported, he has over 8 million followers across two TikTok accounts, @mr.prada458 and @mr.prada456. His TikTok videos were often relatable and appealed to Gen Zers as he offered commentary about school, social media use and trends. He also made videos about the LGBTQ+ community and dating culture.

What did he recently post on social media?

Over the past few months, Thomas’ content began to change and this raised a lot of red flags with his followers, from posts like “I’m bipolar… ya’ll never seen anybody that’s bipolar before?” to “Life is a prison, get me the f**k out,” according to The Daily Mail.

The way Mr. Prada been crying out for help and now he’s a whole m*rder… 😕 pic.twitter.com/7Cj0j2f3by — 🗝️ (@DiaryOfKeysus) October 1, 2024

Last May, he wrote, “Practicing for my mug shot cus this might be the year someone gonna meet God if they piss me off too much.”

TikTok star Mr. Prada arrested in Dallas over murder of therapist William Nicholas Abraham.



The body was found in a tarp that had been dumped on a road outside of Baton Rouge. pic.twitter.com/Q3m0yL5Vfi — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 2, 2024

In April 2024, one of Thomas’ posts read, “When you’ve gone a little too long without getting in trouble and you feel a cannon event approaching.”

A week ago, Thomas posted a YouTube video titled “What I do after a breakup.” In that clip, he wears smeared eyeliner and sings while ripping his shirt off.

One viewer commented, “It’s crazy we see people slowly go insane everyday and people never seem to notice until they snap, this dude needed f**kin help and as the internet always do they laughed at it until he snapped.”

What police have said so far about the crime and what he’s charged with

USA Today reported that Thomas was arrested in Dallas on Oct. 1 and is currently sitting in jail without bond. The news outlet also reported that Thomas faced charges of “aggravated criminal damage to property, resisting an officer, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle following the death of William Nicholas Abraham.”

The day before his arrest, Thomas was spotted driving Abraham’s Lincoln MKZ when he fled the scene on foot during a traffic stop. It’s also important to note that Thomas was arrested in connection to Abraham’s death but not for the death itself.

According to the local coroner, Abraham died from blunt force trauma; his death was ruled a homicide.

“It was a very physical and very violent attack,” Tangipahoa Sheriff Gerald Sticker said, according to WAFB, per The Daily Mail. “He was bludgeoned about in the head, shoulders and neck. There was a lot of bruising.”

Abraham was previously arrested in 2015 after being accused of molestation

According to East Baton Rouge Parish court records that WWL-TV obtained, an 11-year-old boy accused Abraham of inappropriately touching him during a therapy session in 2015.

However, Abraham was never charged. Mr. Prada is not believed to be the alleged victim or a part of the case.

“Right now we have no inclination as to where this originated,” Sticker said.