Mamdani speaks out on social media

Early Thursday morning, Mamdani took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and praised Ocasio-Cortez for her ongoing contributions to their shared political movement.

“Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is a once-in-a-generation leader who has led the fight for working people in Congress. In 2018, she shocked the world and transformed our politics. On June 24, with @AOC’s support and this movement behind us, we will do the same,” he wrote.

Ocasio-Cortez, 35, of the Bronx, and Mamdani, 33, of Queens, are millennial progressives who share core values on key issues aimed at advancing the interests of all New Yorkers. Community-focused matters, such as transportation, affordable housing and child care, are just some of the priorities these politicians share.