The incident happened just before 11 a.m. at Slappy’s Express Car Wash in Forest Hill, about 30 miles west of Dallas. Forest Hill Police tried to save Lil Ronnie and his daughter, but they were pronounced dead at the scene, USA Today and CBS News reported.

Police identify one of the shooting suspects

Police said the two suspects were Black men who exited a four-door Kia and approached the rapper and his daughter at their vehicle. The gunmen reportedly opened fire and fled the area, according to USA Today and the Forest Hill Police Department.

A suspect has been identified, and a warrant has been issued for capital murder, police said. However, according to CBS News, they have decided not to release the suspect’s names since it remains an ongoing investigation.