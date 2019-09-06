Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts on The View have a lot to say on the day after former president Donald Trump became convicted for falsifying business records in an effort to hide a sex scandal that could have damaged his presidential bid in 2016. Goldberg, who doesn’t usually appear on the show on Fridays, said she had to make an exception on this day to address the historic news.
“Do not adjust your TV sets. Yes, I’m here on a Friday because this is a very unique moment in history,” Goldberg said at the start of the show.
The 68-year-old, who usually refers to Trump as you know who, called out the former president by his full name on Friday and gleefully echoed the news heard around the world.
“Donald John Trump is a convicted felon,” she said.
Goldberg’s co-host, Sunny Hostin, said she “spent the morning talking to someone from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office.”
“He believes they will recommend a one-year term in prison and that is because when you spend a year in prison in New York, or under, you serve in Rikers Island,” Hostin said on the show.
Hostin, who is the show’s legal expert according to Deadline, added that Trump might spend six months at Rikers, then serve four-and-a-half years on probation.
WILL TRUMP SERVE TIME IN PRISON? After a New York jury found the former president guilty on all counts in his hush money trial, #TheView co-hosts question if he will serve time. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/ZjE5RgLrBl
— The View (@TheView) May 31, 2024
When it comes to explaining how she feels about a New York jury convicting Trump on 34 counts in his hush-money trial, Hostin didn’t mince any words
“I felt like the Knicks won the tournament,” she said. “I felt like America won. I felt like New York won. I felt like the Manhattan D.A.’s office won. I felt like I won.”
Alyssa Farah Griffin, Trump’s former assistant, raised concerns about the possible amount of retribution that could follow from the former president and his supporters.
“Running for president to stay out of jail is a hell of a motivator…he’s going to do and say absolutely anything he can to get elected so buckle up because there’s rage and retribution ahead,” Griffin said on the show, per Deadline.
Joy Behar added some humor and got laughs from the audience as she explained how happy she was when she heard the news about Trump.
“I was at Costco buying ten boxes of Keurig coffee and my watch started to buzz and I got so excited, I started leaking a little bit,” Behar said.
TRUMP GUILTY ON 34 FELONY COUNTS: #WhoopiGoldberg, @JoyVBehar, @sarahaines, @Sunny, @Alyssafarah and @ananavarro react to a New York jury finding the former president guilty of falsifying business records in order to hide a sex scandal that would hurt his 2016 campaign. pic.twitter.com/O9EfhijCPc
— The View (@TheView) May 31, 2024
Goldberg closed the segment with one last reminder about the historic day.
“So, to recap, guilty, guilty, guilty,” she said, repeating the word 34 times.