Whoopi Goldberg and her co-hosts on The View have a lot to say on the day after former president Donald Trump became convicted for falsifying business records in an effort to hide a sex scandal that could have damaged his presidential bid in 2016. Goldberg, who doesn’t usually appear on the show on Fridays, said she had to make an exception on this day to address the historic news.

“Do not adjust your TV sets. Yes, I’m here on a Friday because this is a very unique moment in history,” Goldberg said at the start of the show.

The 68-year-old, who usually refers to Trump as you know who, called out the former president by his full name on Friday and gleefully echoed the news heard around the world.

“Donald John Trump is a convicted felon,” she said.