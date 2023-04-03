Milwaukee entered Game 5 trailing 3-1 in the series and was still adjusting after losing Damian Lillard to a torn Achilles. Despite Antetokounmpo’s 30-point, 20-rebound, 13-assist performance, the Bucks blew multiple leads in regulation and overtime in a close game with tensions running high on both sides.

The Bucks lost 119-118 to the Pacers

Haliburton delivered two clutch plays Tuesday night — a wide-open dunk that forced overtime and a game-winning layup after the Bucks’ Gary Trent Jr. fumbled a pass out of bounds — leading the Pacers to a 119-118 win over Milwaukee, CBS News reported.

Haliburton was visibly expressive throughout the series and, after Game 1, acknowledged the long-standing rivalry between the two teams, saying, “We don’t like them, they don’t like us, and that’s just what it is.”