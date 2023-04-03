Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was involved in a heated postgame exchange with Tyrese Haliburton’s father Tuesday night, moments after the Indiana Pacers eliminated the Bucks from the playoffs.
Milwaukee entered Game 5 trailing 3-1 in the series and was still adjusting after losing Damian Lillard to a torn Achilles. Despite Antetokounmpo’s 30-point, 20-rebound, 13-assist performance, the Bucks blew multiple leads in regulation and overtime in a close game with tensions running high on both sides.
The Bucks lost 119-118 to the Pacers
Haliburton delivered two clutch plays Tuesday night — a wide-open dunk that forced overtime and a game-winning layup after the Bucks’ Gary Trent Jr. fumbled a pass out of bounds — leading the Pacers to a 119-118 win over Milwaukee, CBS News reported.
Haliburton was visibly expressive throughout the series and, after Game 1, acknowledged the long-standing rivalry between the two teams, saying, “We don’t like them, they don’t like us, and that’s just what it is.”
What did John Haliburton say to Antetokounmpo after the game?
His father, John Haliburton, appeared to initiate a brief confrontation with Antetokounmpo following Game 5. The two exchanged words before being separated. While cameras caught the heated exchange from multiple angles, it appeared that Haliburton started the conversation.
— . (@dphoop2425) April 30, 2025
Tyrese Haliburton’s dad was trolling 😭
pic.twitter.com/nDMnMNR2K8
— Complex Sports (@ComplexSports) April 30, 2025
USA Today reported that Antetokounmpo spoke at length about a few things, including people being disrespectful after winning games, the incident with John Haliburton, and how to move on from it.
‘I feel like that’s very disrespectful‘
“I believe [in] being humble in victory. That’s the way I am,“ the two-time MVP told reporters after the game. “Now, there can be a lot of people out there that are like, no when you win the game you got to talk [stuff] and it’s a green light for you to be disrespectful toward somebody else.“
“I disagree. I’ve won the championship. They haven’t,“ Antetokounmpo added.
The 30-year-old said John Haliburton’s actions toward him were “very disrespectful.”
Giannis believes in being humble in victory. pic.twitter.com/GYEXyHoXUu
— Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) April 30, 2025
“Coming in the floor and showing me his son’s towel, with [Haliburton’s] face [saying] ‘this is what we do. This is what we F’ing do. This the F we do,’…. I feel like that’s very, very disrespectful,” Antetokounmpo said.
“I’m happy for him, I’m happy for his son, and I’m happy that he’s happy for his son,” he added. “That’s how you’re supposed to feel. But coming to me and disrespecting me and cursing at me I think is totally unacceptable, totally unacceptable.”
Despite the pair’s earlier exchange, Antetokounmpo concluded his remarks by confirming that he and John Haliburton are “in a better place” after speaking.