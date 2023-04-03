NBC News reported that Lillard’s Achilles injury occurred just three games after he returned from a 14-game absence due to a deep vein thrombosis diagnosis. Bucks head coach Doc Rivers addressed Lillard’s recent string of injuries while also praising his resilience and leadership.

“This is a tough one, honestly,” Rivers said after Sunday’s game, according to the outlet. “Blood clot, followed by this. It’s just tough. That’s why you have teammates and family around him. He’s just such a great freaking dude, on a basketball level, but more importantly as a teammate and a father and all that stuff.”

Teammate and 8-time All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo shared similar sentiments and spoke on Lillard’s toughness as a person and player.

“I have so much respect for him,” Antetokounmpo said, per NBC News. “A lot of people don’t see what Dame had to deal with, but we’re around him every single day, and it’s hard. It’s hard being in his position. He’s one of the toughest, mentally toughest guys I’ve ever been around. That’s why he is who he is.”