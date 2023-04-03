Former NBA star Gilbert Arenas and five others, including a high-level member of an Israeli transnational organized crime group, were arrested on a federal indictment alleging they operated an illegal gambling business that hosted high-stakes poker games at Arenas’ Encino mansion, according to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office of Central California.

What is Arenas charged with?

Arenas, 43, is charged with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business, one count of operating an illegal gambling business, and one count of making false statements to federal investigators.

Who are the other people involved?

The following individuals were charged in the indictment with one count of conspiracy to operate an illegal gambling business and one count of operating an illegal gambling business:

Yevgeni Gershman, 49, a suspected organized crime figure from Israel

Evgenni Tourevski, 48

Allan Austria, 52

Yarin Cohen, 27

Ievgen Krachun, 43

The illegal gambling operation explained

According to the indictment that was unsealed on Wednesday, Arenas and the other defendants “operated an illegal gambling business. Arenas rented out an Encino mansion he owned to host high-stakes illegal poker games. At Arenas’ direction, Arthur Kats, 51, of West Hollywood, staged the mansion to host the games, found co-conspirators to host the games, and collected rent from the co-conspirators on Arenas’ behalf,” the news release states.

“Gershman, Tourevski, Austria, and Cohen managed illegal “Pot Limit Omaha” poker games, among other illegal games, at the Encino mansion, collected a “rake” – a fee the house charged from each pot either as a percentage or a fixed amount per hand – and invited players to compete.

“Gershman hired young women who, in exchange for tips, served drinks, provided massages, and offered companionship to the poker players. The women were charged a “tax” – a percentage of their earnings from working the games. Chefs, valets, and armed security guards also were hired to staff these illegal poker games.”

Gershman and Valentina Cojocari, 35, of Woodland Hills, face additional charges, including conspiracy to commit marriage fraud, marriage fraud, and making false statements on immigration documents. In early 2022, they allegedly arranged a sham marriage to help Gershman obtain permanent U.S. legal status, with Gershman providing financial support to Cojocari in exchange for her involvement.

Each defendant had their initial appearances and arraignments on Wednesday afternoon in the United States District Court in Los Angeles.

If convicted, they could face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for each count.