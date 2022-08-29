Earlier this week, she reportedly showed up on stage four hours late for a show in Kenya, per Hot New Hip Hop.

In a statement to Variety, Hill hit back at Michel and the lawsuit, calling it in part, a “baseless lawsuit” that’s “full of false claims and unwarranted attacks.”

In response to Hill’s reaction, a publicist for Michel’s attorney told Variety, “Ms. Hill’s response is categorically false. If she was so responsible with the management of the tour, why has she not sent an accounting to Pras? Why has she refused him the ability to audit her books and records? Where did the eight figure advance she received from [live entertainment company] Mammoth go? Most importantly, why has she not addressed the fact that she has tarnished the Fugees brand with her chronic tardiness?”

View Hill’s statement to Variety in full below:

Some clarity and facts need to be presented. I’ve been silent and pushing through because I understood that Pras was under duress because of his legal battles and that this was perhaps affecting his judgment, state of mind and character.

Fact #1: This baseless lawsuit by Pras is full of false claims and unwarranted attacks. It notably omits that he was advanced overpayment for the last tour and has failed to repay substantial loans extended by myself as an act of goodwill. Last year’s tour was put together to celebrate the 25th Anniversary of the album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill. It was being planned whether the Fugees were involved or not.

Fact #2: The tour was expanded to incorporate the Fugees because I found out that Pras was in trouble and would need money to aid his legal defense.

Fact #3: Pras was given a $3M advance for the tour, which he said he required to pay his legal fees. Wyclef and Myself deferred our full advances to make sure he had what he needed and was able to go. I covered most of the tour expenses, as the majority of the tour advance had gone to Pras. An agreement was put in place to secure the repayment of the money he was advanced. Pras has not paid back the money he was advanced, and is currently in breach of this agreement.

Fact #4: Because my tour, band, production, and set up were already happening, the Fugees set utilized this same production. I absorbed most of the expenses myself, produced the show, put together the entire set (with Wyclef’s participation for the Fugees and Wyclef’s set). Pras basically just had to show up and perform.

Fact #5: As of the last tour Pras thanked me for ‘saving his life’. (I have the receipts.)

Fact #6: I am not in the business of kicking anyone, especially when they’re down, which is why I haven’t responded to date. It is absolutely disheartening to see Pras in this position, my band mate and someone I considered a friend but this leads us to Fact #7, which probably should have been Fact #1…

Fact #7: I was not in Pras’ life when he decided to make the unfortunate decision that lead to his current legal troubles. I did not advise that he make that decision and therefore am in no way responsible for his decision and its consequences though I have taken it upon myself to help. Despite his attacks, I am still compassionate and hope things work out for him.

Respectfully, MLH