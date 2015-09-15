For many players, the NFL Draft is a lifelong dream come true. For Michigan standout Will Johnson, the moment marks a major milestone — but his approach remains focused and humble.

“Stepping into the NFL is one of the greatest honors of my career, and something I’ve dreamed of since I was a kid,” he told Blavity ahead of the draft. “I’ve taken a lot of time to reflect on my career in college football and have grown to appreciate it immensely. I’m remaining grateful and humbled by this honor, while leaning on my inner circle. I’m zeroed in on what’s at stake and putting in the work to succeed with the greats.”

Making a statement with draft night style

With the Draft also serving as a high-profile style moment, Johnson said he’s being intentional about how he shows up — both in mindset and appearance.

“Draft Night is one of the biggest moments of your life, and it’s important to set the tone with the perfect fit,” he said. “I want my look to reflect confidence and swagger, while still comfy. I look up to the greats, and really admire past Draft looks from guys like Jayden Daniels and JC Latham – it’s all about portraying an element of confidence and poise on and off the field. That’s why partnering with Alo makes sense – their pieces are fashion-forward, but centered around their core belief of movement.”

How his style has grown since Michigan

Johnson shared that his style has changed quite a bit since his early college days, when his wardrobe mostly consisted of team-issued gear. Now, he’s much more intentional — and open — when it comes to fashion.

“My style at Michigan evolved from being a guy that only wore team-issued gear, to a guy that found new pieces and had a diverse collection of brands in his wardrobe,” he said. “These days, I’m very open-minded when it comes to fashion, I want to be able to step into different types of worlds and find out what my true favorites are when it comes to fashion.”

When it came to selecting a partner for his Draft Night fit, Johnson said Alo was the right choice to help him bring his vision to life.

“Alo and I began working together back in December – they understood exactly what I envisioned and were the right partners to bring it to life,” he said. “Alo has allowed me to play a huge role in the creative and design process to build something that felt personal, yet reflected who I am and where I’m headed. Alo’s design team was able to bring to life a tailored, yet timeless silhouette that reflects my style evolution, intention, movement, and confidence.”