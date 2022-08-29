“This moment will go down in history when the brothers got together to say we are all in for the next president of the United States, Kamala Harris,” Warnock said, according to Essence.

He added, “Don’t let anybody slow us down asking the question ‘Can a Black woman be elected president of the United States.’ Kamala Harris can win. We just have to show up. History is watching us, and the future is waiting on us.”