Jeffrey Caliedo, a recent graduate student at Yale University, came back to his high school as a teacher. In just four years, he went from being a senior at Murrah High School to teaching English to six classes of freshmen students.
“Giving back and being a part of your community is a momentous occasion, and it has leaps and bounds of effects on people more than you know,” he said in an interview with The Clarion Ledger.
Caliedo graduated high school as valedictorian in May 2020. He pursued his studies at Yale after receiving a full scholarship, which he earned through the QuestBridge program catering to low-income, high-performing students.
“It was something that felt like a dream. I won’t have to worry about financial struggles, how to pay for school and it’s just a blessing,” he told The Clarion Ledger in December 2019. “I remember screaming out loud for five minutes like, I’m going to Yale.”
At the time, he credited the school district for helping him get into the Ivy League institution.
“JPS prepared me the most. In my essay to get into Yale, I wrote about my experience in this district,” Caliedo said. “I’ve had teachers and classes constantly challenge me …”
He also pointed to his AP literature and AP language classes at Murrah as a source of inspiration to teach English.
“Reading the texts that we did of African American literature for AP lang and AP lit, that’s what helped me understand that this is the focus that I want to do as well,” he said.
In May, Caliedo graduated from Yale with degrees in both English and African American studies. By July, the 21-year-old had accepted a position at Murrah High School. He is now friends with his former school teachers and has been able to gain a unique perspective by being a former student.
“I’ve been joking actually with a lot of my old teachers about how now I see the other side,” Caliedo said. “A lot of the concerns that I had as a student are sort of fresh on my mind now, but from a teacher’s perspective. So, I’m trying my best to address those as I can moving forward.”
Caliedo’s younger sister is a junior at the high school, which allows him to gain an ongoing student perspective.
“That’s as current as it gets,” Caliedo said. “If I am curious about a sort of student’s perspective, I can go directly to her.”
Going forward, Caliedo hopes to earn his master’s degree and doctorate to become an English professor.