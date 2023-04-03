“Giving back and being a part of your community is a momentous occasion, and it has leaps and bounds of effects on people more than you know,” he said in an interview with The Clarion Ledger.

Caliedo graduated high school as valedictorian in May 2020. He pursued his studies at Yale after receiving a full scholarship, which he earned through the QuestBridge program catering to low-income, high-performing students.

“It was something that felt like a dream. I won’t have to worry about financial struggles, how to pay for school and it’s just a blessing,” he told The Clarion Ledger in December 2019. “I remember screaming out loud for five minutes like, I’m going to Yale.”