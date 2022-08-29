Young M.A is addressing a video her ex posted of her amid dealing with some serious health issues.

According to The Shade Room, Young M.A.’s ex-girlfriend, who goes by @itsmselfmade on Instagram, recently shared a recording of the rapper hooked up to what appears to be an oxygen tube. The voice of a woman who is filming can be heard asking about the gift she just gave, which Young M.A. is seen holding.

How did Young M.A react to leaked hospital video?

Young M.A decided to express her thoughts on what her ex did in her own video.

“That was two years ago, you know what I mean? I had an unfortunate situation in my life and I got sick, I got really sick, you understand? It’s not really too much to say on it,” she told her followers. “It’s something I already spoke about, ya feel me? I got a whole music video talking about it, something I expressed in my music often, ya know what I mean?”

“I’m a human. We go through things. We make mistakes, ya feel me? I just didn’t expect this person to do that, but you know, it is what it is. I don’t even know what to say. All I can do is let God handle it,” Young M.A. added.

Why did Young M.A.’s ex leak a video of her in the hospital?

In 2023, fans noticed in a clip that Young M.A didn’t look like herself while getting a haircut. As Blavity reported, she opened up about her hospital stay, where she received treatment for several health issues soon after. She eventually spoke out to ease everyone’s concerns and assure them that she was in good spirits and recovering well.

Although her ex’s Instagram profile is no longer public, she jumped on Instagram stories to explain why she published the videos. For her, posting the private moment proved that she cared for and aided Young M.A during her health struggles.

“I cleaned your ssa when you was 💩 on yourself at the 🏥 and at 🏠 ,” she wrote in one Instagram Story before sharing that she’s the one who called it off, according to The Shade Room.

“And btw the way I do the leaving,” the ex said on a follow-up story. “I don’t get broke up with but why me leaving will also be mentioned.”

Additionally, she explained that the relationship ended because Young M.A was constantly upset that she was going out and earning her own money.

“When I first met you you ended up like this within the next few weeks telling me how you been sick but was hiding it from me,” the statement read per The Shade Room. “this was our first Valentine’s Day you was in the hospital twice with me I GOT YOU TO WERE YOU ARE NOW I nursed you up everyday all day and didn’t even know you let’s be real I left you I had to leave you alone cause you wasn’t nothing but holding me back you didn’t like me having motion and didn’t like me making money you hated on me ..”

“TELLING MY FULL STORY IN A FEW,” she continued. “We had no relationship problems only when I would get to looking cute and getting money this girl would only want be with me if I’m broke and not looking my best @youngma.”