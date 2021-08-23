Zendaya and Tom Holland have us deep in their web of love. The engaged couple were recently seen together at Zendaya’s family party in Oakland, California.

A family member uploaded a video to X (formerly Twitter), which featured behind-the-scenes footage of Holland interacting with family and friends. The funniest part of it all, the family has nicknamed him “Spider-Man.”

In the first clip, someone asks how to say “I love you” in sign language, to which Zendaya signed the symbol. The camera person then panned over to Holland while saying out loud, “Oh, hold on, let me get Spider-Man.”

Additionally, several clips were posted of Holland in action throughout the evening. In particular, one of them captured the 28-year-old holding a baby while engaging with their parents. The video caption read: “The real Spider-Man. Facts.”

As a result, several fans responded to the online posts by making jokes about the blended family.

One fan compared Holland to ABC’s Abbott Elementary‘s white male teacher, Jacob, who works with Black teachers in the heart of Philadelphia.

“Tom Holland in Oakland with Zendaya’s black side,” they captioned a video of the Abbott Elementary cast dancing during an episode.

Tom Holland in Oakland with Zendaya’s black side pic.twitter.com/My67gZll4P — Dy (@DolceDyamond) February 3, 2025

Another wrote, “my favorite Zendaya lore is how you can always zoom out and catch Tom Holland just happy to be there 😭,” with a GIF panning the crowd to find Holland appearing to photograph or record Zendaya.

my favorite Zendaya lore is how you can always zoom out and catch Tom Holland just happy to be there 😭 pic.twitter.com/0PoJKvSSJY — Julia (@tomhollwho) February 2, 2025

“OK! Not that it matters to them, but I didn’t like Tom Holland and Zendaya as a couple until I saw him at one of her family celebrations. Now, I love them!” someone tweeted alongside a GIF of Zendaya and Holland during the Spider-Man: Far From Home press tour.

OK! Not that it matters to them, but I didn’t like Tom Holland and Zendaya as a couple until I saw him at one of her family celebrations. Now, I love them! pic.twitter.com/4U4BPZ222W — JoDiva and ZuZuDivo/Abhorrent Brazen Hussies (@JoDivaRunner) February 4, 2025

Someone else shared, “there’s something about a personable man you can take anywhere, zendaya baby congratulations.”

there’s something about a personable man you can take anywhere, zendaya baby congratulations https://t.co/tIfvFXvuEG — t. (@taeseru) February 3, 2025

One person remarked, “people commenting ‘I ain’t know she was THIS black’ is the exact reason yall gotta stop measuring if folks are ‘black enough’ to your standards. yall used to clown on zendaya for years. now look.”