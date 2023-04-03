What did 50 Cent say about Big Meech?

The rapper and executive producer of BMF on Starz shared a photo of a rat on his Instagram account with the caption, “I think I’m Big Meech,” a dig at his hip-hop rival Rick Ross’s 2010 hit single, “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast).” He alluded to Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory being a snitch and said he should have maintained his relationship with a particular woman.

“The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth,” the G-Unit creator wrote in the post.