50 Cent sparked controversy Monday over former drug kingpin Big Meech, leaving many wondering about the tension between them.
What did 50 Cent say about Big Meech?
The rapper and executive producer of BMF on Starz shared a photo of a rat on his Instagram account with the caption, “I think I’m Big Meech,” a dig at his hip-hop rival Rick Ross’s 2010 hit single, “B.M.F. (Blowin’ Money Fast).” He alluded to Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory being a snitch and said he should have maintained his relationship with a particular woman.
“The biggest mistake he ever made was not sustaining his relationship with ( Tammy Cowin ) her tell all Docu reveals the truth,” the G-Unit creator wrote in the post.
Who is Tammy Cowins?
According to HipHopDX, Tammy Cowins is a co-producer on BMF and has been accused of being a police informant after spending years with Meech as his assistant and business partner.
In a now-deleted follow-up post, 50 continued his attack on Meech and tagged rapper Lil Baby in the conversation.
“The funny s**t is they was saying @lilbaby pulled up on them in a Ferrari truck pockets full of money, and didn’t give them nothing. 👀Lil Baby was 5 when you got indicted WTF he owe you? Tammy Cowin coming soon!” he wrote in the post’s caption.
Do 50 Cent’s posts hint at a deeper issue?
The rapper’s posts could stem from Meech and Ross’ recent link-up, which the Miami native shared on his Instagram account on Jan. 22.
“WE THE BIGGEST!! BIG MEECH X RICKY ROZAYY,” Ross wrote in the post’s caption, promoting a Feb. 13 concert and a June 7 car show.
As Blavity reported, Meech, 56, the co-founder of the Black Mafia Family criminal enterprise, was released from prison in October 2024 and transferred from FCI Coleman Low in Wildwood, Florida, to community confinement, or a halfway house, in Miami.
His predicted release date is Jan. 27, 2026.