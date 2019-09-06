Great Britain took silver in Friday’s relay while Germany earned bronze. For Richardson, this is her first Olympic gold. The 24-year-old finished second in the 100-meter race on Saturday, trailing Julien Alfred of St. Lucia. Thomas earned her second Olympic gold at the Paris Games. The Harvard track star won the first gold on Tuesday in the 200-meter sprint.

Thomas ran the third leg and executed a clean exchange with Richardson, who took the baton the rest of the way to help her team finish the relay with a time of 41.78 seconds.

“The moment that I would describe is realizing that when we won as USA ladies, it was a phenomenal feeling for all of us,” Richardson said after the race, per ABC News.

Although the U.S. fell behind early after a poor exchange, they were able to make up ground as Thomas handed to Richardson.

“I remember trusting my third leg, trusting Gabby, knowing she was going to put that stick in my hand no matter what, and to leave my best on the track,” Richardson said, per NPR.