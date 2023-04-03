The baby of Adriana Smith, the Atlanta-based pregnant woman who was declared brain dead in February and kept alive on ventilators due to Georgia’s abortion law, was delivered early Friday morning, her mom said.
Smith’s mother, April Newkirk, told 11 Alive that the baby, a boy named Chance, was delivered prematurely via emergency cesarean section. She said he weighs 1 pound, 13 ounces and is in the neonatal intensive care unit.
“He’s expected to be OK,“ Newkirk said. “He’s just fighting. We just want prayers for him. Just keep praying for him. He’s here now.”
How long was Smith pregnant?
As Blavity reported, Smith, a registered nurse at Emory Hospital, was six months into her pregnancy. She first sought care at Atlanta’s Northside Hospital after experiencing severe headaches more than four months ago, in early February, while nine weeks pregnant.
She was later transferred to Emory, where doctors discovered blood clots in her brain and ultimately declared her brain dead.
Smith has been kept on life support since February. Doctors had recommended keeping her alive long enough for the baby to survive outside of the womb, which is about 32 weeks. However, Smith was only 21 weeks pregnant and needed to be on a ventilator for another three months.
Smith had to stay on life support until her baby was born
The controversial decision was based on Georgia’s Living Infants Fairness and Equality (LIFE) Act, in which Smith had to be kept alive after cardiac activity could be detected, which is around six weeks of pregnancy. While her family wanted to explore other options, they were told Smith had to remain breathing according to the law, according to The Associated Press and Blavity.
In May, Republican Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr’s Office spoke out about the state’s abortion law and how it relates to Smith’s condition.
“There is nothing in the LIFE Act that requires medical professionals to keep a woman on life support after brain death,“ spokesperson Kara Murray said, per 11 Alive. “Removing life support is not an action with the purpose to terminate a pregnancy.”
Smith’s mother speaks out
Smith’s mother also advocates for other women, stating that they should have total autonomy over their bodies.
“I think every woman should have the right to make their own decision,“ Newkirk said. “And if not, then their partner or their parents.”
In addition to her grandson being born, Newkirk and her family also had to make the painful decision to take Smith off life support on Tuesday. They celebrated her 31st birthday over the weekend.
“It’s kind of hard, you know,“ 11 Alive reported Newkirk said tearfully. “It’s hard to process.”
‘She was a ray of light’
Newkirk reflected on the heartbreaking situation.
“I’m her mother,“ she continued. “I shouldn’t be burying my daughter. My daughter should be burying me.”
Newkirk also plans to tell Smith’s 7-year-old son about his newborn sibling sometime soon. In the meantime, she shared some loving words and memories about her daughter.
“She was a ray of light,“ Newkirk said. “She loved to travel, she loved her family. She’s a good mom. And she wanted to advance her education. She loved people.”