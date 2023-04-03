Smith’s mother, April Newkirk, told 11 Alive that the baby, a boy named Chance, was delivered prematurely via emergency cesarean section. She said he weighs 1 pound, 13 ounces and is in the neonatal intensive care unit.

“He’s expected to be OK,“ Newkirk said. “He’s just fighting. We just want prayers for him. Just keep praying for him. He’s here now.”

How long was Smith pregnant?

As Blavity reported, Smith, a registered nurse at Emory Hospital, was six months into her pregnancy. She first sought care at Atlanta’s Northside Hospital after experiencing severe headaches more than four months ago, in early February, while nine weeks pregnant.

She was later transferred to Emory, where doctors discovered blood clots in her brain and ultimately declared her brain dead.

Smith has been kept on life support since February. Doctors had recommended keeping her alive long enough for the baby to survive outside of the womb, which is about 32 weeks. However, Smith was only 21 weeks pregnant and needed to be on a ventilator for another three months.