There are various reasons why AFROTECH participants attended this year’s conference, but even before the annual event began, one word hit home with everyone: community.

The gathering of minds at the AFROTECH Conference is the largest occasion in the nation for Black technology professionals. The conference began exactly one week following the 2024 presidential election. With Trump as the President-elect, many were left feeling discouraged and uneasy about what the future holds given some of the policies Republicans proposed in Project 2025.

Given the sequence of events, the timing of this year’s summit is perfect. For many attendees, AFROTECH has provided a safe space during uncertain times.

Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images for AfroTech

“It’s our first time here and I think we didn’t really know what to expect, but just looking at every successful room full of individuals that look like you is awesome, and I think that’s more encouraging, even though last week a little different on the political side,” Yordnos Teffera told Blavity. “I think seeing this and being here just kind of gives you more hope as compared to last week.”