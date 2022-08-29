There are various reasons why AFROTECH participants attended this year’s conference, but even before the annual event began, one word hit home with everyone: community.
The gathering of minds at the AFROTECH Conference is the largest occasion in the nation for Black technology professionals. The conference began exactly one week following the 2024 presidential election. With Trump as the President-elect, many were left feeling discouraged and uneasy about what the future holds given some of the policies Republicans proposed in Project 2025.
Given the sequence of events, the timing of this year’s summit is perfect. For many attendees, AFROTECH has provided a safe space during uncertain times.
“It’s our first time here and I think we didn’t really know what to expect, but just looking at every successful room full of individuals that look like you is awesome, and I think that’s more encouraging, even though last week a little different on the political side,” Yordnos Teffera told Blavity. “I think seeing this and being here just kind of gives you more hope as compared to last week.”
“The goal and the objective here was just to be in a space of just Black professionalism, Black love, Black creativity, just overall Black excellence,” said Kevin Prewitt, a recruiter at United Health Group. “Just being engulfed into the amount of Black intelligence and Black ambition, it really is a place of serenity that feels like home. I’m happy to be here and I’m really at peace.”
Additionally, being surrounded by people who look like one’s family and friends has been a friendly reminder that the Black community is vast, resilient and proud.
“I mean, everything with the election…it was kind of a blur because we actually thought that it was going in a different direction, right? So coming into AfroTech, kind of bringing that resemblance back, kind of feeling some of the culture, all of the above for what we thought we were about to get kind of let you know that there is some sense of hope in the way that we are going about it,” LA resident Robert Terrell said.
During the opening ceremony, Blavity’s founder and CEO Morgan DeBaun spoke about how essential it is for Black society to rebuild its infrastructure. The message resonated with those present.
“I appreciate that there was a pivot in the opening ceremony to talk about what the current climate means and what the future could look like for us. Knowing that we don’t know. I like that we’re starting a conversation early so we can be thinking about it and being prepared,” LaJoi Royston said.
Fostering new relationships for collaboration has been something guests are seeking, especially considering the job market and financial hardships people face due to the economy. For founders, getting fundamental tips to land venture capital funding at this time is a prominent goal of their attendance.
“I wanted to be in an environment where I had the opportunity to meet different investors, different founders within the space and just have discussions on what’s going on with just the climate of venture capital,” Justin Kelly, who hails from Washington, D.C., said. “I think if you look across the board, at the state of the economy, there’s not a lot of money that has been flowing. There’s still a lot of dollars, but I think minority founders haven’t received the funding that they deserve.”
Ultimately, confidence is in the atmosphere as registrants feel limitless in what they accomplish at AFROTECH.
“As a lead narrative designer for the video game, it connects culture, music, and education through entertainment,” Chip Benjamin founder Connor Benskin said. “AFROTECH allows me to connect with people of all industries and the possibilities are endless for collaborations and needs for business purposes and building community.”