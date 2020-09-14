Brown recalled her first time meeting Harris in 2018, during which Brown served as the first woman and first Black chair of the Cuyahoga County Democratic Party, and Harris was a keynote speaker at a party dinner. “When I met her, I was nervous, and I said, ‘I’m not sure you know what I need to do,” Brown said. Harris, in turn, “was very reaffirming; she said, ‘You got this; you’ve already got it.”

Brown remembered Harris having “the Black Girl Magic that she possesses that gives her the ability to connect with us in a way that you just don’t get to experience every day.”

Brown also expressed her familiarity with Ohio Sen. JD Vance, about whom she asserted that the Republican Party had “buyer’s remorse” after he was nominated as Trump’s vice presidential candidate.

“He is the person who has promoted not having women’s ability to make their own healthcare decisions, but even encouraging women to stay in violent relationships.”

Combined with the policies of Project 2025, Brown warned of the consequences of a Republican victory in November.

“As a Black woman, I see Project 2025 not just taking us before civil rights; we’re really taking us back before the Civil War.”