On Feb. 23, 2020, Arbery was murdered while jogging in a neighborhood located in Brunswick, Georgia. J.R. Hughes, a South Fulton Running Partners member, decided to run 2.23 miles in May 2020 to commemorate Arbery’s life, according to The Atlanta-Journal Constitution. Ten others joined him in this quest that quickly grew beyond Georgia.

“Typically as you move further from tragedy, it grows further from the mind, but I’m encouraged people still care and people continue to come out and show support,” Hughes told the publication. “Ahmaud’s life still means something to people.”