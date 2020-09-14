Singer Akon’s plans to build a futuristic city in his family’s home country, Senegal, have fallen through. The project, which failed to make much visible progress despite the singer’s plans to raise billions of dollars in investment, has apparently been canceled by the Senegalese government. It will now be replaced by a less ambitious resort development.

Senegal pivots to tourism as Akon City ‘no longer exists’

Bloomberg reported Serigne Mamadou Mboup, who runs Senegal’s tourism development agency Sapco, told L’Agence de presse sénégalaise that Akon’s project “no longer exists.” Last year, Sapco reportedly gave Akon a two-week deadline to begin construction in Mbodiène, a coastal city about 50 miles from the capital, Dakar, that was to be the site of the new Akon City. The singer forfeited most of the property at the Mbodiène site by failing to make scheduled payments to the Senegalese government. Instead of the $6 billion project pushed by Akon, Sapco now plans to spend approximately $1.2 billion, mostly raised from private donors, to develop the area as a tourism destination and “a true engine of growth” in the Senegalese economy.

Plans for a solar-powered, cryptocurrency-adopting, real-life ‘Wakanda’

The cancellation of Akon City ends a project that has been in development for nearly a decade. Akon first announced in 2018 that he would build a futuristic city in Senegal, the home country of his parents and where he spent much of his youth. Akon obtained 2,000 acres of land from then-President Macky Sall to build the city, and finalized an agreement with the government in 2020 to build the city in two phases over 10 years; the second phase of construction was to have started in 2025. The city was to have various high-tech features, including solar power as its primary source of energy. It was also to have its own cryptocurrency, labeled the Akoin. These advanced plans drew comparison to the futuristic Wakanda from Marvel’s Black Panther.

Government and Akon scale back plans

“We are looking at Akon city to become the beginning of Africa’s future,” Akon said about the project at a ceremony in 2020. “Our idea is to build a futuristic city that incorporates all the latest technologies, cryptocurrencies and also the future of how African society should become in the future.” Akon’s grand plans failed to come together, as his Akoin currency did not gain the value he was looking for and construction of a hospital, shopping mall, school and other facilities did not happen by their planned 2023 deadline. Despite Akon City being scrapped, it appears that the singer is still involved in the development project for the Mbodiène area. Per the BBC, Mboup said, “Fortunately, an agreement has been reached between Sapco and the entrepreneur Alioune Badara Thiam,” referring to Akon by his full name. “What he’s preparing with us is a realistic project, which Sapco will fully support.”

So even though Akon City is no more, the singer may still be able to help develop and economically benefit part of the country he considers a home. As the Senegalese government seeks funding to develop the land that it had once set aside for Akon, we will see if the musician is able to pull things together to make good on at least some of his promises.