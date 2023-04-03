Green remains unapologetic about his remarks to Trump

Blavity reported that Green opposed Trump’s claim during his Tuesday speech that he won the popular vote in the 2024 presidential election by “big numbers” and that his election “was a mandate, like has not been seen in many decades.” Green stood up, pointed his cane and said, “You have no mandate.”

House speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned Green and asked him to take his seat. He then threatened disciplinary action, requesting the sergeant at arms to “restore order in the chamber.” Green remained standing and continued disrupting Trump until Johnson had him escorted out.

Green was unapologetic about his remarks and told the White House press pool he would do it again, per The Washington Post: “It’s worth it to let people know that there are some of us that are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security,” he said.