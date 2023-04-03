House Republicans voted Thursday to censure Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, for protesting during President Donald Trump’s address to Congress.
Green remains unapologetic about his remarks to Trump
Blavity reported that Green opposed Trump’s claim during his Tuesday speech that he won the popular vote in the 2024 presidential election by “big numbers” and that his election “was a mandate, like has not been seen in many decades.” Green stood up, pointed his cane and said, “You have no mandate.”
House speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., warned Green and asked him to take his seat. He then threatened disciplinary action, requesting the sergeant at arms to “restore order in the chamber.” Green remained standing and continued disrupting Trump until Johnson had him escorted out.
Green was unapologetic about his remarks and told the White House press pool he would do it again, per The Washington Post: “It’s worth it to let people know that there are some of us that are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security,” he said.
Republicans pass censure with a slim majority vote
Republicans swiftly voted to issue a censure resolution against Green, stating their disapproval of his actions. Holding the majority, GOP members passed the resolution against Green with a 224-198 vote, while two members voted present, The Associated Press reported.
The House has voted to censure Democratic Rep. Al Green.
The vote was 224-198 with 2 voting present.
10 Democrats voted to censure him.
Democrats start singing "We Shall Overcome" and Speaker Mike Johnson calls a recess because he can't bring order to the floor. pic.twitter.com/2faTxqGRAe
— Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) March 6, 2025
When the majority vote approves a resolution, the member is asked to stand before House members as the speaker reads the resolution. Rep. Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., was the resolution sponsor and said it was a “necessary, but difficult step.”
“This resolution is offered in all seriousness, something that I believe we must do in order to get us to the next level of conduct in this hallowed chamber,” Newhouse said in a statement obtained by AP.
10 Democrats voted to censure Green
This is not the first time House members on both sides of the aisle have protested or made remarks during a president’s address to Congress. Rep. Jim McGovern, D-Mass., pointed out that several Republican lawmakers were silent after members of their party disrupted then-President Joe Biden multiple times during his congressional speech, per AP.
CNN reported that in addition to the Democrats’ failure to block Green’s censure, 10 party members stood with Republicans on Thursday as they voted to pass the resolution.
The following Democratic members are: Ami Bera of California, Ed Case of Hawaii, Jim Costa of California, Laura Gillen of New York, Jim Himes of Connecticut, Chrissy Houlahan of Pennsylvania, Marcy Kaptur of Ohio, Jared Moskowitz of Florida, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez of Washington and Tom Suozzi of New York.
Early Thursday morning, Johnson condemned Green’s actions and urged Democrats to stand with House Republicans “in this effort.”
“He deliberately violated House rules, and an expeditious vote of censure is an appropriate remedy. Any Democrat who is concerned about regaining the trust and respect of the American people should join House Republicans in this effort,” Johnson wrote in a post shared on X, formerly known as Twitter.