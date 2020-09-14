Rep. Green ejected for calling out Trump over ‘mandate,’ social programs

Within minutes of Trump starting his speech, Democrats in the audience booed his claims that he won the popular vote in the 2024 election by “big numbers,” with Republicans chanting “USA” in an attempt to drown out their colleagues, The Washington Post reported. Amid the scene, Green stood up, pointed his cane at the president and yelled he had “no mandate” to cut Medicaid, as Trump claimed. Speaker of the House Mike Johnson issued a warning and told Green to take his seat, threatening to ask the sergeant at arms to “restore order.” But Green remained standing and continued shouting before Johnson instructed the sergeant at arms, “Remove this gentleman from the chamber!”

Rep. Al Green is removed from the House chamber after interrupting President Trump's joint congressional address. Watch live: https://t.co/2olQrC34pI pic.twitter.com/p7Dk6hw3dX — MSNBC (@MSNBC) March 5, 2025

Green later explained that he was not worried about possible calls to censure him for his protest.

He said, “It’s worth it to let people know that there are some of us that are going to stand up against this president’s desire to cut Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security.”

Green has been a long-time critic of Trump, calling for the president’s impeachment during his first term and again last month.

U.S. Rep. Al Green (D-TX) after being ejected from President Trump's address: "I'll accept the punishment, but it's worth it to let people know that there are some of us who are going to stand up against this president's desire to cut Medicaid, Medicare and Social Security." pic.twitter.com/qBNK6f9qag — Heartland Signal (@HeartlandSignal) March 5, 2025

His protest was part of acts of defiance performed by Democrats toward the president’s speech. Politico reported that many of the Democratic members of Congress held up signs with messages including criticisms like “False” and “Musk Steals,” as well as entreaties like “Protect Veterans” and “Save Medicaid.”