Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, said Wednesday he plans to file new impeachment articles against President Donald Trump over his recent proposal for Palestinians in Gaza.
Trump’s plan to take ownership of Gaza is deemed “illegal”
According to Fox 26, Green’s impeachment strategy stems from a Tuesday meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discussed Trump’s plan to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinian residents are displaced elsewhere.
During a House of Representatives meeting on Wednesday, Green condemned Trump’s plan as a “dastardly deed” that would lead to ethnic cleansing, citing Trump’s vision to rebuild Gaza as a U.S.-owned “Riviera of the Middle East.”
The Guardian reported, “The plan has been globally condemned as ‘outrageous’, ‘shameful’ and ‘illegal’.”
“Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world,“ Green said during his speech, per The Guardian. “And the prime minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.”
‘Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere‘
Green echoed the words of civil rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. as he made his case for the treatment of Palestinians in Gaza.
“Dr King was right. Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere, and injustice in Gaza is a threat to justice in the United States of America. I rise to announce that the movement to impeach the president has begun. I rise to announce that I will bring articles of impeachment against the president for dastardly deeds proposed, and dastardly deeds done,“ Green said.
During last year’s election, Republicans secured the majority in the House and Senate, significantly limiting Democrats’ influence. With Green’s push for Trump’s impeachment, gaining Republican support appears unlikely, especially since this is not his first attempt to remove the president.
Trump was impeached twice
Green was among several Democrats who sought to impeach Trump twice during his first term — first in 2019 over alleged constitutional violations and abuse of power and again in 2021 for inciting the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to The Guardian and Blavity.
“I know that it’s time for us to lay the foundation again,“ Green said on Wednesday, per The Guardian.
“On some issues, it is better to stand alone than not stand at all. On this issue, I stand alone, but I stand for justice.”