Trump’s plan to take ownership of Gaza is deemed “illegal”

According to Fox 26, Green’s impeachment strategy stems from a Tuesday meeting between Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as they discussed Trump’s plan to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinian residents are displaced elsewhere.

During a House of Representatives meeting on Wednesday, Green condemned Trump’s plan as a “dastardly deed” that would lead to ethnic cleansing, citing Trump’s vision to rebuild Gaza as a U.S.-owned “Riviera of the Middle East.”

The Guardian reported, “The plan has been globally condemned as ‘outrageous’, ‘shameful’ and ‘illegal’.”

“Ethnic cleansing in Gaza is not a joke, especially when it emanates from the president of the United States, the most powerful person in the world,“ Green said during his speech, per The Guardian. “And the prime minister of Israel should be ashamed, knowing the history of his people, to stand there and allow such things to be said.”