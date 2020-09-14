Administration memo pauses federal aid to conform to Trump agenda

A two-page memo distributed by the Office of Management and Budget on Monday announced a “temporary pause of agency grant, loan, and other financial assistance programs.” The memo cites political motivations for the federal aid pause, noting Trump’s 2024 election victory and declaring that federal aid should reflect the new administration’s priorities, including “eliminating the financial burden of inflation for citizens” and “ending ‘wokeness.’”

The memo requires all federal agencies to review all of their aid programs to make sure that they are consistent with the many executive orders that Trump has issued since taking office, including orders to end DEI programs and scaling back or eliminating various other government programs and priorities. During this review, agencies are required to put a “temporary” pause on all federal aid except for Medicare, Social Security and “assistance provided directly to individuals.” The pause goes into effect Tuesday, and it is unclear from the memo when it will end.

OMB memo sent to me appears to suggest a pause on basically all federal assistance starting tomorrow at 5. Is there another way to read this? pic.twitter.com/ljkoQzRAyH — Sam Stein (@samstein) January 28, 2025

It is unclear which if any programs might be granted exceptions, which are allowed under the memo and are to be granted by the OMB “on a case-by-case basis.” It is also unclear if the federal aid pause will survive legal challenges, as experts and Democrats have argued that it is unconstitutional and against the law for the president to stop funding that has been approved by Congress. The case could end up before the Supreme Court.