Alcorn State University has canceled the 2024 women’s soccer season. The HBCU does not have enough players for a full roster and has received allegations of potential Title IX violations by former and current players, it confirmed to The Clarion-Ledger.
“Our previous interim head coach left the university, and we had a short period of time to recruit additional players after the new soccer coach arrived,” interim vice president of marketing and communication Maxine Greenleaf told the news outlet via email.
Greenleaf said there are currently nine players on the roster. The game is played with 11 players per team on the field. She added that scholarships are still honored despite the season being canceled.
Alcorn State also confirmed it received two letters alleging potential Title IX violations. According to the U.S. Department of Education, Title IX aims to protect people “from discrimination based on sex in education programs or activities that receive federal financial assistance.”
One of the letters obtained by The Clarion Ledger was signed by 15 former or current players. It says the facilities have “no running hot water for athletes or coaches” and that there have been “bats and snakes in showers and locker room.” In addition, the players complain that the training room is “understaffed and not compliant with numerous undergraduate students attending and performing medical treatments with no experience or training.”
An investigation was launched on Sept. 13, which resulted in a fine of an undisclosed amount.
“The Southwestern Athletic Conference has been formally notified that Alcorn State University will cancel the 2024 Women’s Soccer season,” the SWAC wrote, according to The Clarion Ledger. “Alcorn State University has been sanctioned in accordance with the SWAC Constitution, Bylaws and Sports Regulations. We look forward to the return of Alcorn State Lady Braves Soccer as one of ten participating member institutions in the sport of Women’s Soccer within the Southwestern Athletic Conference.”