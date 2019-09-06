The U.S. women’s soccer team now owns five Olympic gold medals. The Americans hadn’t won gold since the London Olympics in 2012.

“We’ve grown so much,” Swanson said, per the Associated Press. “And that’s really cool to me seeing that. We’ve grown on and off the field. And you keep probably hearing it — we’re playing with joy. We’re having so much fun and I’m just so happy.”

Led by new head coach new coach Emma Hayes, the U.S. earned its third victory over Brazil in an Olympic final.

“I’m very emotional. It’s been a dream of mine to be in this position,” Hayes said, per the AP. “I have to thank my dad because he’s the one who pushed me to this point to be able to come and coach an unbelievable group of players that have received me so well and taken on board everything I have asked. They are tremendous people and players and role models. Yeah, I love them.”