Ogwumike, who volunteered as a poll worker in 2020, seemed like the perfect person for the role.

“I started More Than a Vote to give athletes a place to educate themselves and get active authentically to who we are,” James told The New York Times via email. “It’s only right that this election be about women athletes. We’re all following their lead right now and Nneka is the perfect person for this election. I’m excited to support her vision.”