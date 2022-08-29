Ahead of the 2024 Presidential Election, LeBron James has named WNBA player Nneka Ogwumike as the new face of his voting foundation More Than A Vote.
This year, the nonprofit is reshifting its focus toward women’s issues and reproductive freedom, according to The Hollywood Reporter. With this transition, James decided to step down and allow Ogwumike to take the reigns.
“Women’s sports have experienced incredible growth over the course of my 13-year career in the WNBA. But over that very same span, I’ve watched legislators chip away at my rights and the rights of every athlete who make these teams and leagues shine,” Ogwumike said in a statement, per The Hollywood Reporter. “We cannot stand idly by as women’s freedoms slip away, and that’s why I’m taking a lead through More Than A Vote to educate and prompt action around this issue. ‘We Decide Our Future’ sends a very clear message: no one else should have the power to make decisions over our bodies and our healthcare.”
Founded in 2020, More Than A Vote is “a collection of Black athletes and artists focused on systemic, targeted voter suppression in the community and have a specific mission: educate, energize and protect Black voters” per its website. They also work against police brutality following the murders of Breonna Taylor and George Floyd.
Leading up to the 2020 Presidential Election, More Than A Vote partnered with the NAACP Legal Defence Fund to recruit poll workers — even teaming up with various sports teams to use arenas as poll locations.
Ogwumike, who volunteered as a poll worker in 2020, seemed like the perfect person for the role.
“I started More Than a Vote to give athletes a place to educate themselves and get active authentically to who we are,” James told The New York Times via email. “It’s only right that this election be about women athletes. We’re all following their lead right now and Nneka is the perfect person for this election. I’m excited to support her vision.”
Other female athletes that are rallying behind Ogwumike include current and former basketball players Cameron Brink, Chelsea Gray, Brittney Griner, Lisa Leslie, Jewell Lloyd, Chiney Ogwumike, Kiki Rice, Breanna Stewart, Sheryl Swoopes, and A’ja Wilson, along with soccer player Madison Hammond.
In addition, More Than A Vote “will partner with Reproductive Freedom for All Foundation to exclusively focus on women’s rights and reproductive freedoms with support from Athletes for Impact,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.
View this post on Instagram