Angel Reese has revealed that WNBA players may soon be going on strike if some of their demands remain unmet. The basketball player has been open about her earnings in the past and has said that the league does not cover her bills. She decided to speak about this issue on an episode of her Unapologetically Angel podcast.

What Did Reese Say About a Potential WNBA Strike?

The basketball star was joined on her podcast by Dijonai Carrington, another WNBA player and a union representative for the Connecticut Sun.

“I need to be in the meetings because I’m hearing that if [the league] don’t give us what we want, we’re sitting out,” she said, according to Vibe.

“That’s a possibility, for real,” Carrington replied.

What Is Motivating a Potential WNBA Strike?

Reese has spoken out about her WNBA earnings in the past. She said her salary doesn’t cover her rent and that her main source of income comes from brand deals outside of her contract.

“Hating pays them bills, baby,” she said on Instagram Live in October. “I just hope you know the WNBA don’t pay my bills at all. I don’t even think that pays one of my bills. Literally, I’m trying to think of my rent for where I stay at. Let me do the math real quick. I don’t even know my salary. $74,000?”

As Blavity reported, by the time she left LSU, her NIL valuation was estimated to be $1.8 million. Reese has signed deals with companies such as Reebok, PlayStation, McDonald’s and Coach since starting her basketball career.

For Months, WNBA Players Have Been Negotiating Better Pay, Benefits And More

WNBA players issued the idea of a potential strike in Oct. 2024. They are asking for “a business model that reflects their true value, encompassing higher salaries, enhanced professional working conditions, expanded health benefits, and crucial investments needed for long-term growth,” the Women’s National Basketball Players Association said, according to ESPN.

They said they will be going on strike if a deal isn’t reached by the end of the 2025 season, which concludes on Oct. 31, 2025.

The WNBA generated $200,000,000 in revenue last season, according to Bloomberg. Just 9.3% of that revenue contributed to players’ salaries. To compare, NBA players receive 50% of league revenue, which amounted to $5.3 billion in 2023.

On her end, Reese signed a $324,383 four-year rookie contract for the WNBA. She is set to earn $74,909 next season. Her salary is set as the league secured a $2.2 billion media rights deal in July 2024, according to Vibe.