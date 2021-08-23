Angelina Jolie is proud of her daughter Zahara Jolie and everything she’s doing as a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. The Spelman College student made headlines after a clip of her strolling with her AKA sisters was posted.

After a video of Zahara dancing at Spelman College’s Welcome Back Jam circulated online, an unnamed source close to Angelina told People, “Angelina is proud of her, her AKA sisters, and all of the extraordinary young women at Spelman.”

As People noted, a new video also surfaced of Zahara and her sisters stepping at the Leadership Night for the Spelman Class of 2028.

The original TikTok video from earlier this week featured Zahara strolling set to “Back Outside” by Anycia and Latto. The 19-year-old is a part of Spelman Class of 2028 and joined the sorority in 2023.

After viewing the recording, some online fans praised Zahara’s Divine Nine pride, while others praised Jolie’s parenting.



A social media user on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote, “Zahara Jolie is out here strolling and I still can’t believe it or how old I am, she was just 3 months old!!”

Jolie has supported Zahara in several different ways throughout her college career. After Zahara’s initial decision to enroll at Spelman, Jolie took to Instagram to share pictures of her daughter with her friends.

“Zahara with her Spelman sisters! Congratulations to all new students starting this year. A very special place and an honor to have a family member as a new Spelman girl,” the proud mother of six wrote on Instagram.

Per People, Jolie attended one of the sorority lunches as well as Zahara’s move-in process in 2022. Per Blavity, her family was present to celebrate her joining the Mu Pi chapter. Jolie flew to Atlanta for the moment, along with her sons Maddox and Pax — who are respectively 23 and 20 years old.

At Zahara’s probate, she introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie.”

“I am Zahara Marley Jolie. I landed all the way from the Golden State in the city that is full of angels: Los Angeles, California. … And I am this line’s No. 7,” Zahara said during the event.